Johann Zarco Wins French Grand Prix and Breaks Record at Le Mans
For the first time since 1954, a French MotoGP rider has won the French Grand Prix. It is a momentous day that Johann Zarco (LCR Honda Castrol) won't soon forget. The Frenchman took a risk on the track and a wet tire gamble that paid off, gaining the traction needed to pull in front of the entire pack to secure the Grand Prix win.
Although #93 Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) gained valuable points on the weekend, his brother Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) and teammate Francesco Bagnaia both finished out of the points. The dramatic afternoon saw its fair share of spills and thrills.
Sunday was also a big day for rookie sensation Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP). Aldeguer secured his second podium of the weekend and his first Grand Prix podium of his MotoGP career.
The grid was in a panic from the start. Light rain fell just before the start, scattering the circuit as most bikes had Michelin slick tires. This became clear during the warm-up lap, as polesitter Quartararo almost washed the bike out at Turn 3. When the red flags came out, every rider left the track for the pits.
The red flags warranted a quick restart at the French GP. With a wet race declared, the total laps were reduced by one to 26. Once the restart occurs after a wet race is declared, the rider can return to the race at any point to change bikes.
While most riders went to the pits to change bikes, Francesco Bagnaia stayed on the grid. Unfortunately for Ducati Lenovo, Bagnaia only made it to Turn three before going down. Quartararo led the pack, followed closely by Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, and Aldeguer.
After Bagnaia was lapped by most of the grid, he eventually changed bikes, though it was too late for the Italian rider. Quartararo was the first to head into the long lap loop, leading the field by over a second, followed by Alex Marquez. Marc Marquez did not enter the loop.
At that point, Bagnaia was lapped after coming in for dry tires. Quartararo and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) went down in the final corner. At the same time, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Viñales returned to the pit for tires.
Zarco had stayed on the wet tires, which gave him a lead of seven seconds over Miguel Oliveira (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP). Oliveira stayed on the wet tires with Zarco, but Marc and Alex Marquez pushed the leaders by lap 9 of 26.
With seven laps left, Oliveria went down in the final turn. On the next lap, Alex Marquez went down in Turn 3. Due to the gaps between riders, Marquez could remount the bike in P6. After returning to the race, Marquez went down again, ending his run in the French GP.
Aldeguer caught up to Acosta with two laps remaining, but Zarco had a 19-second lead. With one lap left, Aldeguer passed Acosta, with Marc Marquez in P2. Zarco coasted to the French Grand Prix victory on home turf. It was a triumphant win for the French rider in front of the record-breaking home crowd.
Marc Marquez crossed the line firmly in P2, earning 20 pts—Aldeguer took third, wrapping up a fantastic weekend. The French GP finished with a great storyline, hosting a record-breaking French rider victory, Marc Marquez running away with the lead in championship points, and a promising rookie shining on Saturday and Sunday.