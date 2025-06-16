Adventure On SI

Johnson and Dora Claim 2nd WSL Championship Tour Victories of the Season

Bettylou Sakura Johnson and Yago Dora took home the World Surfing League Trestles Pro titles after tremendous performances during the final round.

Maria Aldrich

Yago Dora vs Kanoa Igarashi | Lexus Trestles Pro presented by Outerknown 2025 - Final
Yago Dora vs Kanoa Igarashi | Lexus Trestles Pro presented by Outerknown 2025 - Final / World Surf League

The eighth stop on the 2025 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour, Trestles Pro, has now come to an end after crowning two champions in California. In head-to-head heats, athletes consistently posted strong numbers, but among those scores, two surfers stood out when the time came for the finals.

Once 20-year-old Bettylou Sakura Johnson of Hawaii landed the highest heat total of the year for the women in the quarterfinals with a score of 17.83, it became strikingly clear that defeating the young star would be a challenge. After landing a spot in the semifinals, she faced wildcard Sawyer Lindblad and once again, came out on top — her 16.24 was more than enough to end Lindblad's time at Trestles Pro.

Her semifinals triumph guided her to the finals, where she was pitted against 22-year-old Molly Picklum of Australia. Fueled by nothing but a desire to secure her second Championship Tour victory, Johnson immediately posted a clean 8.00 followed by a 9.00. With these numbers already amounting to 17.00, Picklum was left with no room for error. Unfortunately, her two highest scores of 6.00 and 8.23 left her with a total of 14.23 — well below what she needed to defeat Johnson.

Bettylou Sakura Johnson and Yago Dora Clinch the WSL Trestles Pro

"Overall, I'm just super happy [about] how I was able to overcome each heat and just, you know, take it out, and I'm so psyched to bring this one home," Johnson told the WSL following the competition.

During the men's final round, Brazilian surfer Yago Dora was pinned up against Kanoa Igarashi of Japan after Dora knocked Griffin Colapinto out of the semifinals with a 2.03 difference. Once Dora hit the water in finals, he took a significant lead right off the bat with a 9.52, and later brought in his second-highest score of 8.37, which resulted in a 17.90. Igarashi's 16.07 wasn't too far behind Dora, but it simply was not high enough to come out on top.

Trestles Pro marks the second Championship Tour success of the season for both Dora, who won MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal, and Johnson, who won the Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro — her first CT victory. The duo is likely eyeing a third win at the next CT stop, the VIVO Rio Pro from June 21-29 in Dora's home nation of Brazil.

feed

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Latest News