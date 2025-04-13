Adventure On SI

Jordy Smith and Gabriela Bryan Clinch Finals at Surf City El Salvador Pro

The World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour continued at Surf City El Salvador Pro, which featured a powerful and emotional competition.

Jordy Smith vs Matthew McGillivray | Surf City El Salvador Pro 2025 - FINAL / World Surf League

The 2025 Surf City El Salvador Pro competition came to end after several days of excitement and stellar performances on the water. Spectators witnessed world-class surfers tackle the waves gracefully, performing as an artist would on a canvas. The competing athletes showed up ready to work, and they did not disappoint.

The Opening Round for both the men and women were completed on April 3. Hawaiian native Gabriela Bryan impressed right off the bat with a combined score of 12.90 over two heats, and Brazilian Filipe Toledo accumulated 15.77 points after impressive scores of 8.00 and 7.77 in the two heats.

The 23-year-old Bryan maintained momentum throughout the competition. Considering her immediate success at Surf City, she unsurprisingly made it to the final round, where she faced Australian Isabella Nichols.

Gabriela Bryan and Jordy Smith Dominate Surf League Stop

Their first heat was relatively close—Bryan earned a 6.50 while Nichols landed a 6.57. Uncertainty loomed as the pair navigated the waves, but Bryan ended positively and secured a 7.83, resulting in 14.33 points. Nichols earned a higher score in her first heat. Her second highest heat amounted to a 5.17, which allowed Byran to come out on top and claim the coveted victory.

Coming into the competition as an underdog, 37-year-old South African Jordy Smith performed a mediocre score in the Opening Round by scoring a 12.87. Compared to Toledo's 15.77 and Italo Ferriera's 14.67, Smith faced a challenging task against his dynamic competitors in the second heat.

Despite his underwhelming start, Smith pulled through and refused to walk away without a victory. Standing alongside Bryan in clinching the finals, Smith proved resilient and masteful in clinching victory. Smith scored a 14.26 in the second heat and stunned the crowd. He defeated fellow South American Matthew McGillivray, who earned a score of 9.33.

According to August Howell of SURFER Magazine, this was Smith's first Championship Tour win in approximately eight years. His success at Surf City epitomizes a remarkable comeback following an epic career.

Understandably, he was quite emotional following the event. As a determined athlete, he showed what it means to persevere and conquer—his consistent work has paid off. Now, he can return home to his family with a victory in his pocket and much to look forward to in the WSL series.

MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

