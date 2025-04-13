Jordy Smith and Gabriela Bryan Clinch Finals at Surf City El Salvador Pro
The 2025 Surf City El Salvador Pro competition came to end after several days of excitement and stellar performances on the water. Spectators witnessed world-class surfers tackle the waves gracefully, performing as an artist would on a canvas. The competing athletes showed up ready to work, and they did not disappoint.
The Opening Round for both the men and women were completed on April 3. Hawaiian native Gabriela Bryan impressed right off the bat with a combined score of 12.90 over two heats, and Brazilian Filipe Toledo accumulated 15.77 points after impressive scores of 8.00 and 7.77 in the two heats.
The 23-year-old Bryan maintained momentum throughout the competition. Considering her immediate success at Surf City, she unsurprisingly made it to the final round, where she faced Australian Isabella Nichols.
Gabriela Bryan and Jordy Smith Dominate Surf League Stop
Their first heat was relatively close—Bryan earned a 6.50 while Nichols landed a 6.57. Uncertainty loomed as the pair navigated the waves, but Bryan ended positively and secured a 7.83, resulting in 14.33 points. Nichols earned a higher score in her first heat. Her second highest heat amounted to a 5.17, which allowed Byran to come out on top and claim the coveted victory.
Coming into the competition as an underdog, 37-year-old South African Jordy Smith performed a mediocre score in the Opening Round by scoring a 12.87. Compared to Toledo's 15.77 and Italo Ferriera's 14.67, Smith faced a challenging task against his dynamic competitors in the second heat.
Despite his underwhelming start, Smith pulled through and refused to walk away without a victory. Standing alongside Bryan in clinching the finals, Smith proved resilient and masteful in clinching victory. Smith scored a 14.26 in the second heat and stunned the crowd. He defeated fellow South American Matthew McGillivray, who earned a score of 9.33.
According to August Howell of SURFER Magazine, this was Smith's first Championship Tour win in approximately eight years. His success at Surf City epitomizes a remarkable comeback following an epic career.
Understandably, he was quite emotional following the event. As a determined athlete, he showed what it means to persevere and conquer—his consistent work has paid off. Now, he can return home to his family with a victory in his pocket and much to look forward to in the WSL series.