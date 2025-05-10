Julian Wilson Clinches Quarterfinals Victory at Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro
It didn't take long for 36-year-old Aussie surfer Julian Wilson to take the reins at the World Surf League (WSL) Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro competition. After a remarkable win against No. 1 in the Championship Tour, Italo Ferreira, it became clear how hungry Wilson was for victory.
Having defeated Ferreira, and later, Marco Mignot, he was on his way to the quarterfinals where he would soon face Brazil's Miguel Pupo. Both athletes have been posting solid numbers, but according to the WSL fan picks chart, Wilson was destined to win the competition. Sure enough, he came out on top with a score of 14.10 while Pupo landed a 9.40.
Wilson is now on his way toward the Gold Coast Pro semifinals, where he will compete against Kanoa Igarashi of Japan, who defeated Jordy Smith with a score of 14.34 in the quarters. Smith wasn't too far behind Igarashi as he earned a 13.84.
Julian Wilson Heads to Semifinals of Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro
With Wilson going head-to-head against Igarashi, the competition is expected to be close—both athletes have been posting incredible numbers throughout the event. Pressure is on as these surfers tackle the waves in hopes of advancing to the finals.
Whether Wilson or Igarashi wins the semifinals, the competition will only get more intense as they approach the final round. Alongside the duo competing in the semifinals are 30-year-old Filipe Toledo and 35-year-old Alejo Muniz. Regardless of which way the competition sways, spectators are in for a treat as they will have the opportunity to watch world-class athletes battle it out.
Visit the official WSL website to view the current Championship Tour rankings and live results as the competition progresses. Additionally, the event can be viewed on the WSL YouTube channel.