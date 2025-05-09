Adventure On SI

Julian Wilson Seeks Victory After Dominating Surf Icon Italo Ferreira

Julian Wilson is on fire at the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour lately.

Maria Aldrich

Italo Ferreira vs Julian Wilson | Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro presented by GWM 2024 - Round of 32
Italo Ferreira vs Julian Wilson | Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro presented by GWM 2024 - Round of 32 / World Surf League

Athletes at the World Surf League (WSL) Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro have been producing shocking results. Just a few days ago, the world saw wildcard Stephanie Gilmore knock out Caity Simmers, who was previously ranked No. 1 on the Championship Tour. It was a close matchup, but Gilmore had just enough power to come out on top.

The women have not been holding back—on the tour, we've seen remarkable comebacks from legendary surfers, unexpected results pour in, and celebratory moments for rising stars on the water.
It's no secret that Italo Ferreira of Brazil is one of the most prolific surfers in competition today. He's consistently remained atop the WSL Championship Tour rankings, proudly sitting at Number 1.

With this in mind, Julian Wilson's recent victory over Ferreira becomes even more impressive. After landing a final score of 11.33, Wilson took out Ferreira, who landed a clean 8.00.
"He's been dominating for a little while now, the whole time I've been away," Wilson told the WSL following his performance. "He was the favorite, but I wanted to keep a clean sheet."

Julian Wilson Defeats Italo Ferreira in World Surf League

Wilson Continues Hot Streak and Advances to Quarterfinals

After taking out Ferreira, Wilson moved on the his next competition—a matchup against Marco Mignot of France. Taking into account the numbers Wilson has been posting, it's no surprise that he, again, came out on top.

Mignot landed a 7.33 followed by a 7.63 for a combined 14.96. However, his scores just weren't enough to ward off Wilson. After nailing a stunning 8.50 and 9.50, Wilson finished with a score of 18.00. As a result, he will move on to the quarterfinals, where he will be pitted against Brazil's Miguel Pupo. The tour is well on its way to determining the next champion. To view the complete list of results, visit the official WSL website.

MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

