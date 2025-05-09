Julian Wilson Seeks Victory After Dominating Surf Icon Italo Ferreira
Athletes at the World Surf League (WSL) Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro have been producing shocking results. Just a few days ago, the world saw wildcard Stephanie Gilmore knock out Caity Simmers, who was previously ranked No. 1 on the Championship Tour. It was a close matchup, but Gilmore had just enough power to come out on top.
The women have not been holding back—on the tour, we've seen remarkable comebacks from legendary surfers, unexpected results pour in, and celebratory moments for rising stars on the water.
It's no secret that Italo Ferreira of Brazil is one of the most prolific surfers in competition today. He's consistently remained atop the WSL Championship Tour rankings, proudly sitting at Number 1.
With this in mind, Julian Wilson's recent victory over Ferreira becomes even more impressive. After landing a final score of 11.33, Wilson took out Ferreira, who landed a clean 8.00.
"He's been dominating for a little while now, the whole time I've been away," Wilson told the WSL following his performance. "He was the favorite, but I wanted to keep a clean sheet."
Julian Wilson Defeats Italo Ferreira in World Surf League
Wilson Continues Hot Streak and Advances to Quarterfinals
After taking out Ferreira, Wilson moved on the his next competition—a matchup against Marco Mignot of France. Taking into account the numbers Wilson has been posting, it's no surprise that he, again, came out on top.
Mignot landed a 7.33 followed by a 7.63 for a combined 14.96. However, his scores just weren't enough to ward off Wilson. After nailing a stunning 8.50 and 9.50, Wilson finished with a score of 18.00. As a result, he will move on to the quarterfinals, where he will be pitted against Brazil's Miguel Pupo. The tour is well on its way to determining the next champion. To view the complete list of results, visit the official WSL website.