Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger on ARCH Motorcycle’s Super Hooligan Journey
Keanu Reeves has said it for years: “Can we please go racing?” For the longest time, ARCH Motorcycle co-founder Gard Hollinger said, "No." Everything changed in 2024. Now, the duo charge forward, with one hand on the throttle of the ARCH Super Hooligan race team and the other on the future of American performance motorcycle design.
Reeves and Gard are driving ARCH Motorcycle headfirst into the unknown, and every fan is watching.
One Bike. One Season. One Vision.
ARCH made a significant leap when it entered MotoAmerica's Super Hooligan series. They didn't come to the track with years of race data or a fleet of motorcycles; they came with just one bike. It is the only bike of its kind in existence, quite literally a one-of-a-kind.
Hollinger says, “The motorcycle we’re racing is a one-of-one; it’s the only new development ARCH motorcycle that exists in the world so far, and we’ve been learning a tremendous amount by racing it.”
This isn't just a standard racing engine or a regular racing setup, and there is no playbook.
Every race becomes the testing ground, and every challenge is won with only one thing: innovation. Hollinger goes on to say, “We're using a motorcycle that was originally meant to develop a street bike. So we’re limited in materials, but that’s what’s making the process special. It’s accelerated our development like nothing else could.”
Daytona, A Baptism by Fire
ARCH Racing's story begins at one of the best tracks in America, Daytona. Reeves recalls, “We went straight into the challenge. We didn’t even know if we were going to make it.” Gard and Reeves both acknowledge that the bike wasn't finished until the last moment.
Daytona, known for brutal straightaways and redlined speeds, pushed the hand-built machine to its limits. “We had never run the motorcycle at the speeds we were expecting at Daytona, and for the length of time. It was very much a ‘what’s going to happen’ situation.”
From Custom Dreams to Racing Fuel
ARCH already has a name in the custom bike scene for building meticulously engineered, bespoke street bikes. The company was born of a mutual passion for design, performance, and optimizing rider experience. They're bringing that formula to the race track, and the Super Hooligan race series is the perfect place for them.
Hollinger laments, “Building the engine with Suter has been extraordinary. Their experience in frames and MotoGP helped turn a wish list into a reality. There’s Harley, there’s Indian—and now there’s ARCH.”
The racing program isn't just about podiums; it's an extreme real-world proving ground for R&D. Hollinger added, “What we learn on the track feeds directly into our commercial bikes. This is the fast track to feedback.”
Keanu on Flow, Surfing, and the Calm Within Speed
For Reeves, racing isn't just about competing; it's about connecting to the world. “There’s a freedom that comes with riding,” he said. “It’s about being in the flow. Riding a motorcycle has this wonderful aspect of presence. You’re in nature, under fire, in movement. It can be meditative and exciting.”
Reeves sees some similarity between motorcycling and another one of his lifelong passions, surfing. “There’s a calm I get after riding that tells me it’s in me,” he said. “That connection between machine, movement, and the moment, that’s what I love.”
Building a Legacy, Not Just a Race Team
Although podiums would be great, ARCH is pursuing something more enduring. Hollinger says, “We’re trying to build a legacy motorcycle company. We want to give people something they love to ride, and something that lasts.”
A docuseries is also in the works, from V10 Entertainment, chronicling the ARCH racing team's first season. The series will cover the team's breakthroughs, struggles, and family-like atmosphere of the MotoAmerica paddock.
Hollinger says, “We’re not doing this just to show up; we want to mean something. To stand with Harley and Indian as an American motorcycle brand that leaves a mark.”
ARCH racing team's riders are Corey Alexander, a former AMA Supersport and MotoAmerica Stock 1000cc champion, and the newest rider, ex-MotoGP rider Jeremy McWilliams, announced recently at Laguna Seca.
With one last race weekend remaining at Mid-Ohio (August 15-17), ARCH continues to push onward, also recently revealing a next-gen race bike that has nothing but podiums in its future. “We’re hoping to get a second bike on track next round,” Hollinger said. “That’d be huge.”
With two riders on the team, could Reeves see someone else replace him as ARCH's “number one test rider”? Not anytime soon, because he's logged hundreds of hours, although a definitive number is not known. “It could be 10 years before anyone logs more hours than me,” he joked. “But when that day comes, I’ll hand over the throne gladly.”
