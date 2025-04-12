Keegan Swenson and Haley Batten Triumph at Sea Otter Classic Gravel
Monterey, California — The 90-mile Sea Otter Gravel race served as the series opener for the Life Time Grand Prix on Thursday. The event did not disappoint as USA’s Keegan Swenson and Haley Batten placed first in their respective categories. The race switched from its usual mountain biking to gravel. The course consisted of a 30-mile lap completed three consecutive times for 90 miles, all while climbing more than 8,000 feet.
Men's Division. Matt Beers from South Africa led the men's division from the beginning. He was followed closely by Australian National Champion Brendan Johnston and three-time winner of the Sea Otter Championship, Keegan Swenson (USA). Various riders caught up throughout the race and fell back, though Beers, Johnston, Swenson, and USA WorldTour racer Alexey Vermeulen dueled closely during the last 20 miles.
Swenson shined on the last stretch, pushing himself further on the final steep climb to take the championship for the fourth time. He crossed the finish line just ahead of Beers, who took second place, with Vermeulen earning third place. “It was fast, tactical racing all day,” Swenson said after the race. “I gave it everything I had.”
Impressive Gravel Bike Racing at the Sea Otter Classic
The victory proved sweet for Swenson and restored his confidence after he fell short at Unbound Gravel in 2024. His win in the Sea Otter Gravel race placed him on a positive trajectory as he heads into Unbound this season.
Women's Division. On the women’s side of the competition, Batten fought to the front lines in the race's second lap, attacking the mountain with a fervor and speed. Initially, it seemed as if Frenchwoman Axelle Dubau-Prevot would dominate the race, as she separated herself early in the race. Her 20-second lead was overcome by gravel specialists Sofia Gomez Villafañe (ARG), Paige Onweller (USA), and Lauren De Crescenzo (USA).
It wasn’t until the group returned through Laguna Seca for the second time that Batten — a silver medalist at the Paris Olympics — pulled out all the stops, setting the pace for a quicker, more aggressive pace. Batten ultimately pulled away and took the victory with a 5-minute margin over her rivals. Villafañe placed second but took the series lead.
“This was my first gravel race, so I had no real plan and just wanted to see how the athletes were riding and working together,” Batten remarked post-race. “During the last lap, I was regretting my move as I was deep in the pain cave, but it turned out well.”