Kenyan Athlete Crushes Women’s Course Record at the 2025 Boston Marathon
The 2025 Boston Marathon has a new—and astonishing— women's course record after an athlete dominated the race. 31-year-old Sharon Lokedi from Kenya finished in first with an impressive time of 2:17:22. Such a time allowed her to set the new women's course record, but it also abruptly halted two-time champion Hellen Obiri.
In 2024, Obiri took first (2:22:37) while Lokedi came in second (2:22:45). Now, roles are reversed, though both athletes improved their previous finishing times. While Obiri, 35, finished in second at 2:17:41, she couldn't keep up the pace to come out on top over Lokedi. However, both athletes are from Kenya, so regardless of which individual won, the nation would have been able to celebrate proudly.
With Lokedi's incredible time this year, she was able to shave off two minutes and 37 seconds from the previous women's course record of 2:19:59 which was set by Ethiopian runner Buzunesh Deba in 2014. It took approximately 11 years for this record to be touched, but it's safe to say that Lokedi smashed the record.
Many expected Obiri to take home a third win this time, but as we've seen at races in the past, it's best to expect the unexpected. Having placed fourth at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Lokedi consistently finished behind Obiri. After coming up just short of the star runner, Lokedi was finally determined to take the lead. John Korir, also from Kenya, won the men's category after clocking an impressive 2:04:45.
"I have finished behind Hellen so many times, but this time I told myself it wasn't going to happen again," said Lokedi, per worldathletics.org. "I fought and wanted it so bad. I loved every part of this race." A full list of results from the 2025 Boston Marathon can be found directly on the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) website.