Kenyan Runner John Korir Wins Boston Marathon Despite Early Fall
Results from the 2025 Boston Marathon elite divisions are in. The iconic race saw some mishaps that could have had poor outcomes, including a fall taken by Kenyan runner John Korir early on. While tripping isn't how anyone wants to start such a monumental race, Korir took it in stride and continued in the competition.
The 28-year-old runner handled the situation so well that he crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 2:04:45. According to Scott Douglas of Runner's World, this marked the fastest finishing time since 2011 when Geoffrey Mutai, a fellow Kenyan athlete, landed a time of 2:03:02.
In 2024, Korir clinched the title at the Chicago Marathon, one of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, after clocking 2:02:44. Not only was this a celebratory victory for Korir, but this was when he was named the eighth fastest marathon runner in the history of athletics. Considering the elite levels that many runners compete at, this is an incredible title to hold.
Running success runs in the Korir family as his older brother Wesley won the 2012 Boston Marathon. Although John may be the younger brother, he is now a level above Wesley—his 2012 finishing time was 2:12:40.
Unfortunately, the day did not go as planned for Ethiopian runner Sisay Lemma, the former champion at the 2024 race. Around mile 17, Lemma reportedly suffered leg pain and was seen stretching mid-race. Last year, he finished at 2:06:17. While it was disappointing to see this time, Lemma's supporters hope to see him have a speedy recovery.
What could have been a dreadful day for Korir after his race got off on the wrong foot eventually turned into a significant success story through endless tenacity and resiliency.