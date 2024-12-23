Key Things To Look For When Searching for a Climbing Guide Service
Whether you are rock climbing, ice climbing, or working on a mountaineering objective, your guides are there to teach, mitigate risk, and provide an enjoyable experience.
When choosing a guide company, it's important to remember that not all guides are created equal. Professionals in the outdoor field each hold different certifications. Some companies might be out of your preferred price range, or perhaps the company reviews aren't up to par.
Summit Success Rate
Knowing the summit success rate of your potential guide service is valuable information. While a high summit success rate is enticing, be wary of companies that pride themselves on having the highest numbers of successes and services, as you do not want to compromise safety.
As stated on the Alpine Ascents International website, "Many guide services claim to have the highest success rate, provide superior services and be simply the best in every circumstance on every mountain. Be cautious of taking these statements at face value. Be prepared to ask how an outfit defines those terms and separates their marketing from actual circumstances in the mountains."
Price
Trying to find the best bang for your buck is common practice in all aspects of life. While choosing the most inexpensive guide service will keep your wallet happy, remember that the money you spend on a guide will go toward gear, skilled professionals, and generally, a safer trip. The mountains will always be unpredictable, and accidents still occur with the most reputable guides, but choosing a quality service is likely to have a more positive outcome.
Website Evaluation
Before you have your mind set on a particular company, it is good practice to scope out a variety of company websites to read reviews, look at their photographs and videos, and above all, read through the guide biographies, if provided on the site. Not only will this allow you to learn about the company as a whole, but it will also help you learn about each guide, such as their qualifications and climbing experience on the personal and professional levels.
Guide Credentials
Knowing what credentials your chosen guide has is crucial. Top-notch guides often hold the American Mountain Guides Association (AMGA)/IFMGA (International Federation of Mountain Guides Association) certifications. Both certifications require extensive knowledge and experience in the alpine, rock, and skiing realms.
Additionally, many respected guides have also earned avalanche certifications such as the American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education (AIARE), Wilderness First Responder (WFR), and Leave No Trace (LNT). Each certification that a guide holds goes toward ensuring your safety and positive experience. While researching company and guide certifications, take note of which mountains and/or routes the guides have climbed.
Final Notes
Although a quality guide service will increase your chances of reaching the summit and making it back down safely, customers must be physically and mentally prepared to take on their desired climbing objective. As always, there is an inherent risk associated with climbing. Do thorough research, plan ahead, and prioritize risk mitigation when climbing.