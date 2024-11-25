Keys to Achieving an Incredible Marathon Finish in Less Than 4 Hours
There is one achievement that everyone who takes part in running events can agree is the bar everyone looks to hit; completing it in under four hours.
There is a lot of preparation that goes into averaging 9:09 for 26.2 miles and it is not an easy feat. Full commitment is needed as it will take a lot, both physically and mentally, to get your body into a position to achieve that lofty goal.
People who have completed half-marathons should be aware that things don’t always translate the same to full marathons. Greg Laraia, a running coach in New York City at Motiv, says it is “a little bit more tricky.”
“You have to rely on nutrition, strength, your mental capacity, and a million other factors that running entails before you can say, ‘hey, I'm just going to go out and run the half marathon in two hours, and then do it again,’” said the coach.
Over at Runners World, Caitlin Carlson revealed what coaches and running professionals recommend to help break the 4-hour mark while running a marathon. For starters, it takes some self-reflection.
Going back and looking at previous races to see where you may have fallen short is key to reaching that next level. Is the necessary work, such as speed and strength training or mobility and recovery work, being put in?
If there are pieces missing, those are easy low hanging fruits where you can add those things in and you should notice a big difference,” Laraia says.
During preparation, it is imperative to put your body through different levels of effort. Sometimes while training, people will get stuck in a rut of wanting to challenge themselves a little bit when it comes to pacing, but not too much.
This is where professionals separate themselves from amateurs and casual runners. They have a distinct plan every week, knowing that mixing in easier days with tougher ones will get your body where it needs to be.
“I was in my early 20s for the first two and I really didn’t know what I was doing training and fueling-wise, thus, both races went terribly with horrible zonks at miles 18 to 20,” said Marie Gundersen Ishpujani, who broke the 4-hour mark at the 2011 New York City Marathon in her third attempt.
It is a good way for a person to learn just how much their body is capable of. The same can be achieved by pushing beyond 20 miles in training leading up to the marathon.
How can you complete a sub-4 hour marathon if you aren’t training those distances? But, this is where having a coach helps because novices to the sport could actually hurt themselves if they are not preparing correctly.
“If you’ve done three or four marathons and you’re trying to get this sub-four-hour marathon, your body’s probably pretty strong and pretty physically able to handle the 22 and 24 miles,” said Jimmy Anderson, who is 51 years old with 27 marathons under his belt; 25 of which he broke the 4-hour mark in.
Last but certainly not least, recovery needs to be optimized. There are many different things people can do to ensure their body gets back to as close to 100 percent healthy as possible and is ready to perform on marathon day.
Cold plunges are enjoyed by some, while foam rolling and stretching are incorporated by others.