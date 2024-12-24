Kilauea Eruption Attracts Thousands of Visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanos, began erupting early this morning. Found on Hawaii's Big Island, the volcano began erupting at 2:20 this morning. According to the Hawaii Volcano Observatory, seismic activity began a half hour before, and though there is a steady stream of lava and volcanic gas, the eruption is currently confined to the volcano's summit caldera. Head Scientist at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Ken Hon reports, "The lava is coming out at a very rapid rate as it usually does at the onset of these eruptions."
There is no immediate threat from the explosion except for mild volcanic smog that could eventually reach the homes that lie downwind. Hon describes it as "a really big, voluminous eruption."
The "voluminous eruption" is being live streamed by the US Geological Survey, and though you can view the progress online, thousands of Big Island visitors have made the trek over to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park like moths to a flame to witness the event firsthand.
Kilauea is a key feature of the UNESCO World Heritage Site and is one of the most popular tourist sites on the Island. That being said, whenever there is an eruption, rather than booking the first flight out of the island, thousands of visitors flock to the park to see the event in action. This eruption is no different. According to the park, the occasion has caused major traffic jams and plenty of full parking lots.
The eruption can be seen from almost all open areas surrounding the caldera. Lava flow over the crater floor and during certain hours of the day, visitors can expect to see a beautiful reddish orange glow in the sky.
Although the volcanic eruption can be seen from most lookouts of the park, the best viewpoints are along the Crater Rim Trail including Uekahuna, Kilauea Overlook, Wahinekapu (or Steaming Bluff), and Kupinai Pali (or Waldron Ledge). It is advised to stay on marked trails and overlooks at all times, especially throughout the duration of the eruption.
There is no telling how long the eruption will last; however, keep in mind that while you are visiting Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, you are on sacred ground. Volcanoes are considered a sacred landscape, referred to as the home of Pelehonumea, a goddess of creation and destruction in Hawaiian culture. "While an eruption is an exciting experience, keep in mind you are observing a sacred event," the park said on Facebook.