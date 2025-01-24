Kitesurfer Lasse Walker Performs Impressive Stunt Over Low-Altitude Plane
On Jan. 16, kitesurfer Lasse Walker and pilot Lukasz "Luke" Czepiela joined forces to pull off an iconic kitesurfing stunt in Cape Town, South Africa.
With Czepiela flying a plane at low-altitude, Walker planned to jump over the plane. Considering the magnitude of this event, witnesses are left wondering, "How?"
"We had the perfect kicker and timing," Lasse told Surfer Today. "Luke was flying low; I jumped over, made the loop with my kite, and looked straight down into the cockpit. Everything came together.
Lasse, from Noordwijk, Netherlands, began his professional career in 2015.
"My father used to be a windsurfer and that's why I became a water sports enthusiast," Lasse explained on his Red Bull page. "It's automatically gone from a hobby and passion to a professional career. I can decide for myself what to do and there are no rules."
Luke Czepiela, also a Red Bull athlete, has an impressive flight history of his own since starting his career in 2006.
Czepiela has specialized in aerobatic flying and air racing, making him the ideal person to make this stunt happen alongside Lasse.
With intense winds surrounding the area, Czepiela needed to put his best foot forward to accomplish this feat.
"You're trying not to stall it, and the aircraft is not very maneuverable," he told Surfer Today.
This was not a spur of the moment idea that the pair conjured up. It took two years of preparation for the pair to plan, train, and carry out the mission.
In Walker's interview with Surfer Today, he explained that the "key" was ensuring that he could consistently jump over the plane.
With solid communication, precision, and proper timing, the pair safely executed the stunt, with Walker jumping over 15 meters and clearing Czepiela's plane. The skill that the men displayed during the event is unmatched.