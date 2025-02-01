Knot Up: 6 Essential Knots Every Backpacker Should Know
Knowing how to tie a knot is an essential set of skills needed in order to stay safe out in the wilderness, and one of the most satisfying capabilites you can have in your arsenal. Knots might seem pretty complicated to get the hang of, and some of them are pretty tricky, but here are some basic knots every outdoorsman and outdoorswoman should know, complete with visual tutorials.
Square Knot/Surgeon's Knot
Perhaps the most basic knot everyone should learn how to tie in their lifetime is the square knot. Also known as the reef knot or the Hercules knot, it comes in handy for a variety of situations where you need to connect two pieces of rope, string, or cord.
In the backpacking world, it is most useful if you need to tie something to your pack or to add a line to tie down your tarp or rain fly. The best part about this simple knot is how easy it is to untie, even after it has endured a lot of strain.
Technique: Hold the two ropes together by the ends and tie a left overhand knot by overlapping the left end over the right and then wrapping the top line around the bottom, ending the step with both ends at the top. Then bring the right line to the opposite end and tie once more in the other direction. Pull on all ends to tighten. A good way to remember how to tie this knot is "left over right, right over left."
Backpacker's Hitch
The backpacker's hitch is one knot that backpackers like to use to secure a clothesline, tent or hammock around a tree or another object. It is also used to tie up a bear bag, as it creates a loop around the tree trunk. Although this knot comes in handy in many a camping situations, it is prone to slippage in windy weather, so make sure you pull it extra tight if you are expecting high winds.
To see a tutorial of the backpacker's hitch, follow the link to the Backpacker website.
Technique: Wrap your rope tightly around your chosen tree at least three times. While keeping hold on your three tight loops, wrap it twice more, keeping it loose. Once you reach this point, take the working end of the rope, bend it and tuck the bended end under the two loose loops. Pull the back strand upward to tighten.
Girth Hitch
This knot is also known as the Lark's Head knot or the Cow Hitch knot, and is mainly used to secure your rope or line to trees, posts, or tent poles. It is a simple knot to learn and comes in handy when you need to be able to adjust the tension. You can also tie it to pre-existing loops on your pack.
Technique: Bend your rope in half, or just enough that you can wrap it around your chosen object, then pull the ends through the loop you just created, and voila! Pull the ends to tighten your hitch to your liking.
Bowline Knot
The bowline knot is considerd the world's best knot because it is so useful. It is used in a variety of outdoor pursuits such as climbing, boating, camping and even rescue. The bowline knot can be useful when you need to tie off a bear bag, secure a tarp, set up shelter, or to tie a canoe or kayak to shore.
In rescue missions, the knot is tied around the victim's waist or life jacket in order to get them to safety, and in some cases, can be tied with one hand. This knot is very practical and despite being a very secure knot, it is easily undone.
Technique: The first step is to make a loop in the rope. Then take your free end and go up through the loop, around the back of topmost line, and down through the loop once more. According to the video, one way to remember how to tie this knot is by reciting, "the rabbit come up through the hole, around the back of the tree, and back down the hole."
Sheet Bend
The sheet bend knot comes in very handy when you need to connect two lines of the same and different sizes. It is similar to the bowline knot, but is made with two ropes, cords or lines instead of one. It's also known as the weaver's knot, and is widely used by sailors, although it also comes in handy when you are out in the woods, too.
Technique: Form a bight (bend) with rope 1 and then pass the end of rope 2 through the bottom of the bight, and wrap it around the back of rope 1 and pull it through the loop created by rope 2.
Taut Line Hitch
The taut line hitch is a versatile knot that comes in handy when you need to adjust the tension of the line, while still adding security. It is used to secure tents and tarps as well as hanging bear bags and tying down equipment on vehicles.
Technique: Wrap the loose end of the line around the tree or any other anchor point and wrap the same end around the other end and pull it up twice through the loop you just created. Once you reach this point, take the working end once again and wrap it around the line at the bottom of the loop and pull it through. tighten the line by pulling the working line upwards. To adjust the tension, take the line in one hand and move the knot you created up or down until you get the tension you want.