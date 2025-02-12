Kootenay Powderfest Event Celebrates Skiing, Mountains and People
The Powder Highway of British Columbia is known world-wide for some of the most consistent snow for skiing and snowboarding. People flock here every winter to make fresh tracks. The people who live along this famed highway in the Kootenay region, celebrate snow everyday and they gather once a year at Whitewater Ski Area and Nelson, BC, to really amp up that stoke, coming together to share powerful snow and mountain stories.
Kootenay Coldsmoke Powderfest: This years event is being held February 20-23, 2025. Particpants enjoy wandering around a bunch of booths set up in the parking lot of Whitewater Ski Area, featuring the latest in ski gear, mountain related purveyors, backcountry education, snow safety awareness and on-snow clinics. Mountain art, culture and story-sharing sessions are scheduled for the evenings during the annual ski event.
New KORE Outdoor Gear Innovation: Don’t miss the conversation that pro-athlete, Chris Rubens, will have with KORE member and noted outdoor gear innovator, Cam Shute, Founder and Director, of Dark Horse Innovations, on February 20th. The lively exchange will highlight the vital role professional athletes play in outdoor gear development and safety.
New KORE Outdoors Stories: Kootenay wide, non-profit, KORE Outdoors (a rural economic development entity focused on developing locally made craft outdoor gear), is hosting a powerful evening of KORE Outdoors Stories at The Capitol Theatre on February 21st. KORE Outdoors Stories, will feature inspiring stories shared from mountain athletes, outdoor journalists and notable mountain photographers.
This event is unique in that not only is it about the mountain experience, but the opportunity to connect deeper with the history, tradition and deep passion of the people of the mountains. The words shared, the turns made, the learning, and the art will comprise your takeaways from this unique mountain event.
Learn more about Kootenay Region of British Columbia by visiting Nelson Kootenay Lake Tourism. And after you experience this event, you may want to visit one of the regions many other attractions, from hot springs, to ski touring operations, and heli and cat skiing to name a few of the many cool things this region has to offer.