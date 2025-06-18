Korean Climber Near Perfect in IFSC Semifinals in Bern, Switzerland
The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Boulder World Cup is reaching the tail end of events in Bern, Switzerland. The women's final round wrapped up on Saturday with Erin McNeice bringing in the victory. Annie Sanders of the U.S. secured the silver medal, while Miho Nonaka of Japan took bronze. The event isn't over quite yet — the men are still in the midst of their competition.
The men's semifinals have concluded, and the finalists are now gearing up for a chance to take the championship. Familiar faces, such as Sorato Anraku, continued posting strong results through the semis, but one unexpected climber took the lead.
Lee Dohyun's Near-Perfect Score Sends Him to Finals in Bouldering
Heading into Bern, it was quite clear that returning victor Sorato Anraku would shine, as he had crushed previous World Cup events. While Anraku delivered during the semifinals, he took second place after 22-year-old Lee Dohyun of South Korea put up a stellar performance.
Per the IFSC, Dohyun was able to solve boulders M2, M3, and M4 during his first attempts. With such success on the walls, he received a final score of 99.8, which was close to a perfect score. As a result, Dohyun cruised his way to the top and into the final round.
"I just want to enjoy this one. I did pretty well in the semifinal, and I'm satisfied with that."I felt more comfortable than last week's competition," he told the IFSC. "I just want to enjoy this one. I performed well in the semifinals, and I'm satisfied with that. There were many powerful moves in the semifinal, some friction holds, and I like this style. Now I want to enjoy the final."
At the last Boulder World Cup in Prague, Dohyun started off strong in the qualifications but dipped down as the competition progressed. At finals, he took seventh place while Mejdi Schalck, Sorato Anraku, and Samuel Richard reached the podium. Events in Bern could turn out entirely different for the young climber — this could be his time to shine on the wall and leave his mark in Bern.