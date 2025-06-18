Adventure On SI

Korean Climber Near Perfect in IFSC Semifinals in Bern, Switzerland

A South Korean climber made a tremendous comeback in Bern, paving his way to the final round over the weekend.

Maria Aldrich

May 5, 2024; Salt Lake City, UTAH, USA; Natalia Grossman of the United States of America competes in the IFSC World Cup women's boulder final at the USA Climbing National Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
May 5, 2024; Salt Lake City, UTAH, USA; Natalia Grossman of the United States of America competes in the IFSC World Cup women's boulder final at the USA Climbing National Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Boulder World Cup is reaching the tail end of events in Bern, Switzerland. The women's final round wrapped up on Saturday with Erin McNeice bringing in the victory. Annie Sanders of the U.S. secured the silver medal, while Miho Nonaka of Japan took bronze. The event isn't over quite yet — the men are still in the midst of their competition.

The men's semifinals have concluded, and the finalists are now gearing up for a chance to take the championship. Familiar faces, such as Sorato Anraku, continued posting strong results through the semis, but one unexpected climber took the lead.

Lee Dohyun's Near-Perfect Score Sends Him to Finals in Bouldering

Heading into Bern, it was quite clear that returning victor Sorato Anraku would shine, as he had crushed previous World Cup events. While Anraku delivered during the semifinals, he took second place after 22-year-old Lee Dohyun of South Korea put up a stellar performance.

Per the IFSC, Dohyun was able to solve boulders M2, M3, and M4 during his first attempts. With such success on the walls, he received a final score of 99.8, which was close to a perfect score. As a result, Dohyun cruised his way to the top and into the final round.

"I just want to enjoy this one. I did pretty well in the semifinal, and I'm satisfied with that."I felt more comfortable than last week's competition," he told the IFSC. "I just want to enjoy this one. I performed well in the semifinals, and I'm satisfied with that. There were many powerful moves in the semifinal, some friction holds, and I like this style. Now I want to enjoy the final."

At the last Boulder World Cup in Prague, Dohyun started off strong in the qualifications but dipped down as the competition progressed. At finals, he took seventh place while Mejdi Schalck, Sorato Anraku, and Samuel Richard reached the podium. Events in Bern could turn out entirely different for the young climber — this could be his time to shine on the wall and leave his mark in Bern.

feed

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Latest News