Le Mans Signs Multi-Year Extension for French Grand Prix
It’s official: Le Mans will host MotoGP’s French Grand Prix until 2031. The contract to race at Le Mans was extended earlier today, guaranteeing that the French Grand Prix will stay at Le Mans. Promoter Claude Michy announced early Wednesday at an event for the 2025 MotoGP race, saying, “Our contract as promoter ends in 2026, but I’m extremely pleased, honored, and proud to announce that it has been extended until 2031.”
Automobile Club de l’Ouest president and overseer of all events at Le Mans, Pierre Fillon, went on to say, “I’m delighted to announce we re-signed until 2031." The multi-year extension was signed with Dorna Sports and secured Le Mans as the official site of MotoGP’s French Grand Prix until 2031.
The Le Mans Circuit Bugatti’s hosted Moto GP’s French Grand Prix every season since 2000, and 11 times from 1969 until 1995. The track remains a circuit favorite and smashed attendance records for MotoGP the past two years. The popularity of local riders, Fabio Quartararo and Johann Zarco, helped the French Grand Prix draw 297,471 spectators throughout the weekend and 119,145 on Sunday alone.
Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, added, “France already has an incredible legacy in motorsport, and we’re proud that our French Grand Prix has added to that at the same time as attracting a huge new wave of fans to the event, area and to the sport itself."
Ezpeleta continued, "We are the biggest sporting event in France, and the grandstands reflect our growing and diverse audience, showcasing exactly what we want to see worldwide as the sport continues to grow exponentially.”
The new deal continues MotoGP's new regulations era when it switches to 850cc engines in 2027. It also follows a new deal for the Valencia Grand Prix to continue being held at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.
The 2025 French Grand Prix will take place May 9-11. This week, the grid travels to Qatar for the Qatar MotoGP, which will take place April 11-13. Alex Marquez leads the championship leaderboard for the first time heading into the weekend. Pecco Bagnaia took the checkered flag last week at COTA, and heads to a track he excels at. The stage is set for quite an epic weekend.