Legend Laz Lake Shares What Went Wrong at 2025 Barkley Marathons
The Treacherous Barkley Marathons
The Barkley Marathons represents one of the toughest ultramarathons in the world. Held each year in Frozen Head State Park in Morgan County Tennessee, the course changes each year. It consists of five 20-mile loops on an off-trail course, for a total of 100 miles of running. The race is limited to a 60-hour period beginning at the start of the first loop. It typically takes place between mid-March and early April. The actual start date and time remain a mystery until shortly before the race begins. Known as "The Race That Eats Its Young", it has only been completed 26 times by 20 runners since 1995.
As one of the most grueling races a runner could possibly embark on, the Barkley Marathons has earned a notorious reputation over the years. Since its beginning in the 1980s, only 20 runners have completed the race. In 2024, there was a record number of finishers - five. However, that number dropped back down to zero in 2025.
With such a drop, spectators wondered why there was a spike last year followed by the massive defeat this year. To provide some clarity and insight, race designer Gary Cantrell (a.k.a. Lazarus Lake) wrote a lengthy statement in Laz Lake fashion on his social media page explaining where he feels runners went wrong in 2025:
"Sure, the course got tweaked—it gets tweaked every year—and I knew going in that this was a difficult Barkley course. But, while it had a little more climb, it was also shorter. I was actually not certain we would not have another mass finish, but in the leadup to the race, I saw errors being committed that lowered my optimism for the field."
Lazarus Lake Points to 3 Mistakes
1. Taking bad advice, particularly advice that stated, "follow a veteran."
2. Taking a picture of the map, and retreating to your own tent to copy it. He explained that this will not be an option for runners next year.
3. Trying to brute force error correction when it comes to navigation.
"My conclusion about the weekend is not that kind, but sometimes what you need to hear and what you want to hear are not the same. Barkley is out there on the edge of possibility, but it is not impossible. For most athletes, the 100 is not going to be in their future. The best ability, preparation, and execution might not be enough, but most of them should have been able to knock out one more loop under the time limit!"
Little is known about the Barkley Marathons, but what is known is that it takes a special athlete to finish the Barkley Marathon. Although it's undoubtedly a physical challenge, the mental fortitude required to complete such a race is like no other.
Following his post, a number of former competitors shared their experiences in the comment section, many of whom emphasized the importance of his three points. While Lazarus Lake certainly expressed what could be considered discontentment, this is an opportunity for the runners to take in feedback and prepare for another Barkley.
Ultimately, taking on a challenge as colossal as the Barkley Marathons is not an easy decision. Its mysterious nature is enough to deter most athletes, let alone its brutal elements. The next race will take place in March or April 2026.