Legendary Ski Racer Inducted into U.S. Olympic and Paraolympic Hall of Fame
In 1998, Bode Miller made his Olympic debut at the Nagano Winter Games — the beginning of his longstanding Olympic career. Four years later, he found himself in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the 2002 Winter Games, where he earned two silver medals, one in the combined and another in the giant slalom. In 2006, he competed in the Turin Games, later followed by Vancouver 2010, which marked his most successful Olympic performance in terms of medals as he secured one silver, one gold, and one bronze. His final appearance in the Games took place in 2014 in Sochi, where he secured his final Olympic medal, bronze in the Super G.
Along with being an accomplished Olympian, Miller holds 33 World Cup titles and has reached the World Cup podium 79 times. Now at 47 years old, the famed skier is making headlines years after his 2017 retirement.
Bode Miller's 2025 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Induction
The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) recently announced Miller's induction into the Hall of Fame, where he will join 210 inductees since the first induction ceremony in 1983. According to U.S. Ski and Snowboard, Miller received the 2025 recognition alongside notable athletes, including Gabby Douglas, Allyson Felix, and Serena Williams.
As reported by the organization, "He is the most successful men's alpine skier for the United States, having collected the most Olympic medals of any American skier and was the only U.S. man to win all five major alpine disciplines (downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom, and combined)."
The FIS Alpine organization shared Miller's achievements on social media:
"Congratulations to the legend @millerbode, now officially inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame!
- 6-time Olympic medalist
- 5-time World Championships medalist
- 33 World Cup victories
- 79 World Cup podiums
- 438 World Cup Starts
Being inducted into the Hall of Fame celebrates athletes for their outstanding athletic achievements and the impact that they've made on their sport. Miller's legacy carries on and continues to inspire skiers around the world who wish to follow in his footsteps in the years to come.