Legendary Surfer joins Talent Agency Tied to Hollywood's Most Popular Stars

Kelly Slater, one of the greatest surfers of all time, recently joined a famous talent agency that has a history of representing Hollywood's most notable stars.

Kelly Slater of Cocoa Beach charges to a semifinal finish at the 2019 Pipe Masters in Hawaii and won his third Vans Triple Crown of Surfing title. Slaterpipe2019smallerversion
Kelly Slater is, of course, best known for his unmatched surfing abilities. To this day, he holds the record of having earned the most World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour titles, 11, and became the oldest surfer to win a world title at the age of 39. These records did not come with ease — without a doubt, he has natural talent on the water, but holding 11 CT titles is a testament to the work he continuously puts into his sport. It's through tenacity and his unrelenting character that Slater has been able to build himself such a prolific career.

Kelly Slater Joins Well-Known Talent Agency

While Slater, now 53 years old, is undeniably one of the greatest surf icons in history, his accomplishments in other avenues of his life must not be overlooked. His most recent undertaking involves the William Morris Endeavor (WME) talent agency, a highly sought-after group among Hollywood favorites.

WME announced the exciting news on social media, recognizing Slater and his exhaustive list of achievements:

"He is a five-time Laureus World Sports Award winner for Action Sportsperson of the Year, a two-time X Games gold medalist, a five-time ESPY nominee for Best Male Action Sports Athlete, and a 19-time Surfer Poll Awards winner."

"Beyond surfing, Kelly has built a global platform around sustainability and wellness. In 2014, he founded @outerknown, a sustainable clothing brand committed to responsible production practices. He also acquired majority ownership of Firewire Surfboards — considered the most sustainable surfboard platform in the world — and later launched Slater Designs. In 2015, he introduced the Kelly Slater Wave Company, creators of the world's most advanced wave technology."

WME has represented some of Hollywood's most famous stars, including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Amy Schumer, Jake Gyllenhaal, and, as of recently, Slater himself. As each year passes, it seems as though the legend is continuously climbing his way up the ladder of success.

Signing with WME is a monumental step in his career and shows young athletes and fans what's possible when you dedicate time to your passions. Slater continues to serve as an inspiration to surf fans around the world.

