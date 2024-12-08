Lindsey Vonn Comes Out of Retirement to End a Six-Year Drought
A highly decorated downhill ski racer slipped on her boots to compete for the first time in almost six years. Lindsey Vonn, America's only Olympic gold medalist in the downhill ski, made her return at Copper Mountain, Colo. for some weekend runs. Putting an end to her hiatus, she intended to qualify for the World Cup circuit. Without missing a beat, the legend did just that.
Vonn is currently a member of the Stifel U.S. Ski Team and will continue to race with her teammates to continue to build her legacy.
Vonn addressed the fact that many fans might not see her 24th and 27th place finishes as progress, but Vonn quickly put these fans in their place.
"While I'm sure people will speculate and say I'm not in top form because of the results, I disagree. This was training for me. I'm still testing equipment and getting back in the groove."
Even her competitors were happy to see her on the slopes, as many have competed against her in previous years. Vonn is a worthy competitor no matter her age, and her competition will have to push themselves even harder now that she is back.
Vonn announced her retirement in 2019, after a career that many considered to be the pinnacle of downhill skiing talent. Her physical health had influenced her decision; pushing a decision that changed the world of downhill skiing. Vonn's intense history of broken bones, torn ligaments, and concussions finalized her choice.
Since stepping away in 2019, Vonn was able to accomplish many things off the snow. Her idea of retirement was anything but quiet, as the athlete continued her influence and legacy on the marketing side of sports. Before making her return, Vonn built up her nonprofit organization, "The Lindsey Vonn Foundation", and invested her time and money in women's sports. She played a major role in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and furthered her support of women's sports by investing in the Utah Royals National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team.
As Vonn continues to adjust to the competition and rise to new heights, her story will spread far and wide as a true comeback narrative. With the World Cup in her sights, Vonn will travel with her team to the next stop on the circuit tour, Beaver Creek, Colo.
Vonn previously lived in Vail, Colo., so she will be right at home on these familiar slopes.