Lindsey Vonn Makes a Brilliant Comeback in First World Cup Downhill After 6 Years
After six years of retirement, Olympic Gold Medalist and four-time World Cup Champion Lindsey Vonn makes a smashing return. Since unretiring, Vonn competed in her second World Cup this weekend and placed a satisfying sixth in the downhill event, just 58 hundredths of a second behind Italian Federica Brignone, who finished in first.
Vonn began the race at a great pace of 77mph and despite a few bumps and bruises, crossed the finish line with celebratory fists in the air and in fifth place.
Vonn saw her score, and with a smile on her face, told broadcaster Eurosport, "That was fun! I still made a couple of mistakes. I know I can be faster."
With a surprising twist of events, Vonn's original placing in fifth was bumped down to sixth when Swiss Malorie Blanc came in second overall, seven hundredths of a second behind Brignone.
Although the bump in ranks was a bit unexpected, Vonn still seemed pretty happy with the placing, having improved on her 14th-place finish in her previous World Cup race back on December 21.
"I was pleasantly surprised," Vonn said. “I know I feel good sometimes in training, but I’ve been really slow sometimes and really fast in others. So it was hard for me to tell exactly what place I would be in, because I knew I made quite a few mistakes, but I also knew I had executed in the challenging sections.”
The feat of finishing in sixth on her first downhill out of retirement was even more impressive as she had a pretty late start, being 32nd in line to complete the race. After that many skiers have performed on the hill, the course starts to deteriorate, making it more difficult to finish as strong as Vonn did.
Throughout her career, Vonn has won a record of 43 downhills in her 82-win World Cup career, making her the greatest downhill racer in women's World Cup history. At 40 years old, she also holds the title of the oldest woman on record to finish in the top 30 of a World Cup.
"I haven't started outside the top 30 since I was probably 17 years old," Vonn explains. "All things considered, it was a great start,"
This impressive comeback will be a significant milestone for Vonn as she has mentioned that her new goal is to make a fifth Olympics at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games.
Vonn will race once again this Sunday in a super-G in St. Anton before moving on to Cortina next week.
The super-G race will be broadcast live on Sunday at 5:15 a.m. ET on Peacock.