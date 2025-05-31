Long-Standing ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup Series to Start in Spain
The 2025 International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Slalom World Cup will make its 38th series appearance in June. Returning champions are aiming to defend their hard-earned titles, while some of the rookies are looking to claim their first colossal victory. Each year, a select few elite paddlers have the opportunity to gather for the World Cup, but only a few come out on top.
2025 ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup Schedule and Expectations
In total, the series this year will consist of five races, with each event being hosted at a different location. To kick off the series, events will head to La Seu d'Urgell in Spain, with the competition commencing on June 6 and running through June 8.
"For us, it's a bit tricky because we hosted the last one (ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup) in 2024 and this year, we host the first one," said venue Manager Meritxell Rodriguez, per the ICF. "There is less than nine months between them."
Time is of the essence with the first stop of the series approaching quickly, but spectators will be in for a treat as they witness world-class athletes tackle the water. Veteran paddlers, including Australian Jessica Fox, Ricarda Funk of Germany, and Great Britain's Joseph Clarke and Kimberley Woods, are expected to make a grand appearance. While there are plenty of returning athletes who are likely to steal the spotlight, the up-and-coming paddlers should not be overlooked.
Once the event concludes in Spain, the series will make its next stop in Pau, France, on June 13-15, with the third stop scheduled to take place in Prague, Czech Republic. The fourth stop is planned for Ljubljana, Slovenia, in August, and the fifth and final location to host a series event in 2025 will be Augsburg, Germany, in September.
This is expected to be a demanding competition series for all involved, including prior champions who are hoping to secure yet another title. Results will be posted directly on the official ICF website for individuals looking to follow the events. Additionally, the competition will be featured on the Planet Canoe YouTube channel (membership required) for live or on-demand viewing.