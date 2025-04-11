Longboard Surfers Remain Hopeful Despite Rejection from LA28 Olympic Games
During a recent press conference, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that the highly popular longboard surfing discipline will not be included in the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic Games.
Members of the International Surfing Association (ISA) have been pushing for the discipline to be approved for the Games, but their bid has been rejected. In their proposal, per Evan Quarnstrom of The Inertia, the ISA initially asked for longboard surfing to be included as a stand-alone medal event for 16 men and 16 women.
ISA President Speaks Out on Longboard Surfing Rejection
After the IOC shot down their proposal, ISA President Fernando Aguerre released a statement sharing some valuable insight and offering hope for the future of the sport in the games.
"Obviously, we are disappointed to receive the news that Longboard Surfing will not feature at LA28 and that we will not receive more slots for our athletes, but I believe we are still only in the early stages of our long Olympic journey."
"As surfers, we know that finding the perfect wave takes time. In our sport, we learn patience, passion and persistence. Those are traits that the ISA has always demonstrated across our nearly 30-year journey to see Shortboard Surfing's debut in Tokyo. We will continue to put that same energy into our Olympic ambitions for the future."
Aguerre states that the organization will continue to advocate for longboard surfing to be included in the Brisbane 2032 Olympics. Irrefutably, the sport is growing in popularity and interest, but it will take time and patience to grow into the Games.
"I think it's very easy to look at this decision and get disappointed in a bad way," Aguerre told The Inertia. "But it's just fuel to do things better and different next time. We're fully committed to Brisbane 2032. We believe that four years from now, we will have a better chance. Surfing will once again do a great job in California at the LA Games."
This is not a permanent rejection but a denial for now. Ideally, longboard surfing will be featured at the Olympics down the road, but for now, Aguerre and fellow surfers hold their heads high with plans to continue pushing for its inclusion.