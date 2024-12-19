Longest Family-Owned Ski Resort in U.S. Announced Opening Date for 2024-25 Season
Beaver Mountain Ski Resort is the longest continuously-run family-owned ski resort in the United States, and this hidden treasure is opening its doors for the 2024-25 winter season this weekend.
Beaver Mountain has been in operation since 1939. The Mt. Logan Ski Club of Logan, Utah put in a ski tow after the local canyon was open for year-round traffic in the winter of 1937.
Harold Seeholzer, a local entrepreneur and ski enthusiast, had set his sights on opening up a family-owned resort that could be afforable for other families. His dream took off after his proposal was officially accepted to expand operations further up Logan Canyon.
In 1961, everything was coming together for Seeholzer, and he began to involve his family in the nitty gritty operations of it all. The family was able to install the resort's first lift; the Beaver Face Lift, which remains in operation to this day.
Every couple of years from this point on, the family slowly installed more and more lifts on the mountain. Along with the construction of the resort's A-frame and the parking lot, these new updates were bringing more and more traffic to the mountain. Between 1963 and 1967, the Seeholzer family had doubled the speed of some of their lifts, opened up five new trails on the mountain, and increased their area capacity to 2,400 skiers per hour.
Unfortunately, Harold Seeholzer passed away in 1968 before achieving his dream of installing a double-chair lift that ran from the bottom to the very top of the mountain. His family was set on fulfilling his dream, and they started by keeping the operation in the family.
Seeholzer's wife, Luella, worked with her children to accomplish Harry's dream, and in 1970, it all came together. The 4,600-foot double lift that ran from top to bottom opened up on Jan. 31, opening up nearly 50 acres of new runs.
"Harry's Dream" revolutionized Beaver Mountain, and the family was able to grow the operation even further.
The Seeholzer children each took on bigger roles in the operation, making things a true family affair throughout the entirety of the 70s and 80s. Ownership would change between the siblings, but each Seeholzer sibling and their own family was able to have a direct hand in the Beaver Mountain ski operation.
Fast forward to 2003, a new lift was installed in the Long Hollow area of the mountain, allowing for several hundred additional acres of terrain. "Marge's Triple Lift" increased the flow of skiers and reduced the lines at the very bottom of the mountain.
As the years passed on, so did members of the Seeholzer family. Ted Seeholzer passed away in 2013 at 81, but his wife, Marge, continued to act as President.
Marge kept in touch with the families and skiers of Beaver Mountain by working days in the ticketing office, as she still often does.
Her kids continue their work as well, taking on the true Seeholzer role of just doing it themselves. Each family member has worked every aspect of the mountain, keeping things running smoothly and friendly.
As the legacy of Beaver Mountain continues to grow, the resort itself also continues to grow. With a new lodge on the way, this family-owned and operated ski resort will continue to welcome each and every family in the valley with a passion for the snow. Beaver Mountain is even as active in the summer as it is in the winter, providing activity for every type of adventurer in Logan Canyon.
Visit the Beaver Mountain Ski Resort website, here.