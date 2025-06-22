Low Water Levels End ICF Canoe Freestyle World Championships Early
Considering the low water levels that have been impacting the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Freestyle World Championships in Plattling, Germany, officials have decided to cancel the remainder of the competition to adhere to ICF protocols.
To determine who would be crowned champion, the ICF took into account the results from the prior round. As stated in the 2025 ICF Canoe Freestyle Rules, "If an event is not completed due to cancellation, the Competition Committee in these exceptional circumstances establishes the final results of the competition based on the last event phase completed."
Robinson-Shaw and Dolle Claim Gold in Kayak Events
Ottilie Robinson-Shaw of Great Britain hit a career milestone following her recent kayak victory in Plattling. The 23-year-old paddler secured her ninth World Championship gold medal after defeating Zofia Tula of Poland and Rebekah Green of Great Britain — Tula took silver while Green earned bronze.
"I've paddled and trained hard for many years," she told the ICF in her post-interview. "This is my ninth World Championship gold medal, which 14-year-old Otti just wouldn't believe. It's been difficult, but I realized at the World Cup here last year that if you want to win, you have to treat every round like a final, and it paid off. Unfortunately, the water dropped, but it meant that I achieved my biggest goals."
Although events didn't go according to plan for the entire competition, the athletes remained in high spirits across the board. The men's kayak competition followed the same protocol, which awarded France's Tom Dolle a stunning gold medal — Germany's Tim Reese secured silver, and Great Britain's Gavin Barker took bronze.
"I am super hyped," Dolle told the ICF in his post-interview. "I had won the C1 gold before but only a podium in the kayak, so I am super stoked to get first. To get it here in Plattling means a lot to me, as this is where I did my first ICF competition in 2016, so I am so happy."
Water levels are one of the various uncontrollable elements that make hosting ICF competitions difficult. Unfortunately for Plattling, things didn't play out as hoped, but that didn't stop the athletes from flashing beaming smiles and reaching success at the World Championships.