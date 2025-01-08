Madison Mountaineering Back on Antarctic Ice to Climb Mount Vinson
After a successful expedition to Mt. Vinson in Antarctica to close out 2024, elite mountain guiding company Madison Mountaineering returned to the ice to kick-off 2025 with another expedition team. This team, attempting to climb the highest peak on the icy continent, encountered early weather delays getting to their Base Camp, but now appear poised to begin their journey.
On Jan. 4, company founder and expedition team-leader Garrett Madison, reported on the team’s progress and preparations.
Hello! It’s Saturday, January 4th, 2025. Happy New Year, everyone! This is Garrett Madison calling in for the Madison Mountaineering Mount Vinson (4,892m/ 16,050 feet) expedition team. We have arrived in Mount Vinson base camp (2,140m/7,020 feet)! After a delay due to some foggy weather, the twin otter took us from Union Glacier Camp (700m/2,297feet) today over to Mount Vinson base camp. It was a beautiful, scenic flight. We saw many beautiful mountains along the way, many unclimbed peaks, and vast expanses of Antarctic ice.
Upon arriving in base camp, we unloaded the twin otter, set up our camp, moved into our tents, cooked a fun dinner with pepperoni pizza, empanadas, green beans and French fries! We’re just having some hot drinks now before heading to bed. Tomorrow, our plan is to pack up and move up to low camp (2,774m/9,100ft)! It looks like some good weather in the forecast, so we’re excited to get the climb underway. All is well here at Mount Vinson!
Mount Vinson - Antarctica's 7 Summit
Mount Vinson, the highest mountain in Antarctica, stands 16,050 ft., making it one of the iconic Seven Summits - the highest mountain on each of the seven continents. Mount Vinson, along with five other mountains in the Sentinel Range in the Ellsworth Mountains form the Mount Vinson Massif. The Massif overlooks the Ronne Ice Shelf near the base of the Antarctic Peninsula. The massif sits approximately 660 nautical miles from the South Pole.
A team from the American Antarctic Mountaineering Expedition, led by Nicholas Clinch, scaled Mount Vinson and reached its summit for the first time in December 1966.
Mount Vinson was named after Carl Vinson, a U.S. Representative from Georgia from 1935 to 1961, and a passionate proponent of exploration in Antarctica.
The 'Normal Route' to the Top of Mt. Vinson
Most climbers take the “Normal Route” up the Branscomb Glacier from late-November to mid-January during the Antarctic summer, when temperatures "warm up" to approximately -29 degrees Fahrenheit.
The climb takes approximately two weeks depending on very unpredictable weather.
(Note: When I climbed Mt. Vinson I was stuck at every possible point in the journey due to weather, extending my expedition to approximately 5 weeks.)
Mt. Vinson, while a fairly straight-forward climb, presents unique challenges including navigating travel onto the ice of Antarctica, and dealing with ever-changing weather and climbing conditions. Climbers typically land at the Union Glacier Camp. This camp serves as the primary base for expeditions on the mountain.
From Union Glacier, climbers are transported by ski-equipped aircraft to the base camp of Mt. Vinson (7,000 feet) where they begin their ascent. The logistics and support provided at Union Glacier Camp are crucial for climbers, as are the elite and trusted guides, like Madison Mountaineering, that make climbing in Antarctica as safe and enjoyable as possible.
Madison Mountaineering
Madison Mountaineering is an elite mountain guiding company led by Garret Madison. He is among the most accomplished and premiere mountain climbers in the world, having reached the summit of Mt. Everest 14 times – most recently last spring. He has also reached the summits of K2, Lhotse, Nuptse, and all of the ‘7 Summits’.
In 2014, Madison led the first successfully "guided" ascent of K2, and was successful again in 2018 , 2021 and, most recently last spring in 2024.
