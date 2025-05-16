Adventure On SI

Madison Mountaineering Everest Expedition Prepared for Summit Push

The Madison Mountaineering Everest/ Lhotse Expedition has completed their rotations, taken a needed rest, and will soon launch their summit bid.

Mount Everest
Mount Everest / Monterosa Nepal - Unsplash

The Madison Mountaineering Everest-Lhotse Expedition has completed its Everest rotations and will soon launch a summit attempt. Garrett Madison, the founder, CEO, and lead climber of the mountain guiding company, relayed that the team descended from base camp down the valley to rest and recharge before returning to base camp for the final push to the summit.

In addition to resting, eating, and hydrating, the team has worked with their supplemental oxygen systems and all their gear in preparation for the climb to the top of the world. They are dialed and ready to go, as Madison expressed.

“Hello! This is Garrett checking in for the Madison Mountaineering Everest (8848m/29,032ft) expedition team. Today is Thursday, May 15, and we’re in Everest Base Camp (5364m/17,598ft). All our members have returned from their rest down valley in Namche (3440m/11,290ft) and beyond. Everyone’s doing great here in Base Camp!"

Madison Mountaineering Poised for Summit Push on Everest

"Today, we went for an acclimatization hike up to Pumori Base Camp and had fantastic views looking back over at Everest, Lhotse (8516m/27,940ft), and Nuptse (7861m/25,791ft). So, we’re just going through our oxygen systems and planning for the next rotation while we press for the summit! We plan to leave in a few days and head up, maybe target around the 22nd of May. So, all is well here in Base Camp! We’ll check in soon.”

Madison Mountaineering, an elite mountain guide service, specializes in leading expeditions to climb the world’s most iconic and demanding peaks. Destinations include Mount Everest, K2, and many of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks in the Himalayas. Madison Mountaineering also leads climbs on the famous Seven Summits – the highest peak on each of the seven continents. They also engage in special projects yearly to climb first ascents on unclimbed mountains.

A view of Mount Everest
Mount Everest / Madison Mountaineering Archives - Terray Sylvester

As a part of our guided climbs, Madison Mountaineering provides the education and training for climbers who aspire to become self-sufficient, aware, and respectful of the local mountain culture, stewards of the environment, and for whom safety is the number one priority in all climbing endeavors.  – Madison Mountaineering

Published
John Waechter
JOHN WAECHTER

John Waechter reached the summit of Mt. Everest (29,029 ft.) on May 25th, 2001. With the ascent of Mt. Everest, he successfully completed climbing the highest peak on each of the world’s seven continents, becoming the 58th person to conquer the Seven Summits. John continues to climb and enjoys other outdoor pursuits including road and gravel biking, running, and hiking. He covers climbing expeditions throughout the world, as well as other extreme adventures. John is the co-author of ‘Conquering The Seven Summits of Sales, published by HarperCollins. This book explores business sales practices and peak performance, while weaving in climbing metaphors and experiences. John graduated from Whitman College and received an MBA from the University of Washington. John serves on the Board of Directors at Seattle Bank, and SHWorldwide, LLC.

