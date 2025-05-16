Madison Mountaineering Everest Expedition Prepared for Summit Push
The Madison Mountaineering Everest-Lhotse Expedition has completed its Everest rotations and will soon launch a summit attempt. Garrett Madison, the founder, CEO, and lead climber of the mountain guiding company, relayed that the team descended from base camp down the valley to rest and recharge before returning to base camp for the final push to the summit.
In addition to resting, eating, and hydrating, the team has worked with their supplemental oxygen systems and all their gear in preparation for the climb to the top of the world. They are dialed and ready to go, as Madison expressed.
“Hello! This is Garrett checking in for the Madison Mountaineering Everest (8848m/29,032ft) expedition team. Today is Thursday, May 15, and we’re in Everest Base Camp (5364m/17,598ft). All our members have returned from their rest down valley in Namche (3440m/11,290ft) and beyond. Everyone’s doing great here in Base Camp!"
"Today, we went for an acclimatization hike up to Pumori Base Camp and had fantastic views looking back over at Everest, Lhotse (8516m/27,940ft), and Nuptse (7861m/25,791ft). So, we’re just going through our oxygen systems and planning for the next rotation while we press for the summit! We plan to leave in a few days and head up, maybe target around the 22nd of May. So, all is well here in Base Camp! We’ll check in soon.”
Madison Mountaineering, an elite mountain guide service, specializes in leading expeditions to climb the world’s most iconic and demanding peaks. Destinations include Mount Everest, K2, and many of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks in the Himalayas. Madison Mountaineering also leads climbs on the famous Seven Summits – the highest peak on each of the seven continents. They also engage in special projects yearly to climb first ascents on unclimbed mountains.
As a part of our guided climbs, Madison Mountaineering provides the education and training for climbers who aspire to become self-sufficient, aware, and respectful of the local mountain culture, stewards of the environment, and for whom safety is the number one priority in all climbing endeavors. – Madison Mountaineering