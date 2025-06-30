Madison Mountaineering Launches K2, Broad Peak, Unclimbed Peak Expedition
The climbing season in the Himalayas continues, with high-altitude expeditions taking on K2 and other 8,000-meter peaks in the Karakoram. After a successful spring season on Mount Everest, Lhotse, and Makalu, elite mountain guiding company Madison Mountaineering has launched their K2, Broad Peak, and unclimbed peak expedition. Lead guide Terray Sylvester plans to attempt the unclimbed peak before K2 and Broad Peak. Sylvester reported on the team’s early progress on their trek to K2 Base Camp.
"Today was another spectacular day in the Karakorum, and we’re one day closer to reaching K2Base Camp. The Madison Mountaineering, K2, Broad Peak, and unclimbed peak expedition teams got an early start to the day, stepping onto the Baltoro Glacier under some of the world’s most famous and iconic peaks towering overhead! There was no shortage of views on this day, leaving the team psyched and ready to continue in the days ahead.”
From the Baltoro Glacier, the planet’s largest non-polar glacier, the team enjoyed views of some of the most famous peaks on earth: Paiju Peak (6610m/21,686ft), Shipton Spire (5852m, 19,199ft), the Trango Towers (6286m/20,623ft), Uli Biaho (6417m/21,053ft), Lobsang Spire (5707m/18,724 ft), and Gasherbrum IV (7925m/26,001ft). We will monitor the expedition as they endeavor to climb two iconic peaks and one unknown mountain.
Madison Mountaineering Launches K2, Broad Peak, Unclimbed Peak Expedition
K2, the second-highest mountain in the world, stands 28,251 feet. K2, also known as Mount Godwin-Austen or Chogori, is located on the border between Pakistan and China. K2 was described as the ‘Savage Mountain’ after George Bell, a member of the 1953 American Expedition, exclaimed, "It's a savage mountain that tries to kill you." Of the five highest mountains in the world, K2 is the deadliest; approximately one person dies on the mountain for every four who reach the summit.
K2 has also been called the "King of Mountains," the "Mountaineers' Mountain," and the "Mountain of Mountains."
The most common route on K2, the Abruzzi Spur, begins at K2’s Base Camp at approximately 16,896 ft., and ascends through four higher camps:
• Camp 1 (20,013 ft.): The first 2,000 ft. of climbing passes through unstable terrain mixed with rock, ice, and snow.
• Camp 2 (21,982 ft.): On this segment, climbers navigate the House’s Chimney, an extremely steep rock section.
• Camp 3 (23,950 ft.): This camp sits on a precarious, narrow ledge, subject to rockfall and avalanches.
• Camp 4 (24,934 ft.): High Camp sits at the base of the Bottleneck, a narrow couloir with dangerous seracs directly overhead.
K2 remains one of the most dangerous 8,000-meter peaks. The combination of technical difficulty, unpredictable weather, and objective hazards such as avalanches and rockfall contributes to a high fatality rate. In recent years, K2 has garnered more attention from climbers worldwide, as improved weather forecasting has slightly enhanced success rates. For example, in 2021, a team of Nepali climbers achieved the first winter ascent of K2, marking a significant milestone in mountaineering history.
Broad Peak, the 12th-highest mountain in the world, stands at 8,051 meters (26,414 feet) above sea level. Also known as K3, Broad Peak straddles the Pakistan-China border in the Karakoram mountain range. The name "Broad Peak" was first used by British explorer Martin Conway in 1892 due to the mountain's extensive summit ridge, which stretches over 1.5 kilometers. The mountain was first climbed in 1957, by an Austrian expedition led by Marcus Schmuck.
The standard route, the West Ridge, entails a lengthy and demanding ascent over glaciers, snowfields, and rocky terrain. The route begins at the base camp, located at approximately 4,900 meters, and ascends through several high camps - Camp 1 at approximately 5,700 meters, Camp 2 at 6,400 meters, and Camp 3 at 7,200 meters.
Madison Mountaineering specializes in leading expeditions to the world’s most iconic and demanding peaks. Destinations include Mount Everest, K2, and many of the world’s other 8,000-meter peaks in the Himalayas. Madison Mountaineering also leads climbs on the Seven Summits – the highest peak on each of the seven continents. They also lead special climbing projects to find and ascend unclimbed mountains.
Garrett Madison founded and leads Madison Mountaineering. An elite climber, he excels in leading teams in the Himalayas and iconic climbing destinations worldwide. He has reached the summit of Mt. Everest 15 times. In 2011, Garrett led the first Everest–Lhotse Combination in history, guiding climbers to the summits of the two 8,000-meter peaks back-to-back in less than 24 hours. Madison Mountaineering continues to lead the combination, most recently in 2025.
In 2014, Garrett led the first ‘guided’ ascent of K2. He successfully led teams to the summit of K2 again in 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2024.