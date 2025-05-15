Madison Mountaineering Prevails on Makalu in Memory of Fallen Climber
Elite mountain guide company Madison Mountaineering’s Makalu expedition reached the summit, and the team has safely returned to their base camp. Makalu, located on the Nepal-Tibet border in the Mahalangur Himalayas, presents one of the most technical and challenging 8,000-meter peaks due to its treacherously steep ridges.
This expedition prevailed despite heartbreak after one of their teammates perished on Makalu (8,485m / 27,840 feet), the world’s fifth-highest peak. Alex Pancoe, 39 and from Chicago, passed away suddenly at Camp 2 during the expedition due to cardiac arrest.
The tragedy stunned the team, but they honored the fallen climber by continuing the expedition, as Alex would have wanted. Pancoe loved the mountains, and the team succeeded with joy in his memory. Pancoe was an accomplished climber, having climbed Mount Everest in 2019 and completed the iconic Seven Summits—the highest peak on each of the seven continents.
Madison Mountaineering Makalu Expedition Reaches Summit
The team climbed under the moon and stars from Camp 3 to the summit in spectacular conditions. With Alex in their hearts, the team reached the top and embraced, taking in the monumental experience before leaving Makalu’s summit. Upon their return to base camp, expedition leader Terray Sylvester checked in.
“Hello! This is Terray calling in for the Madison Mountaineering Expedition – today is May 12th. It’s a beautiful morning here in base camp, sunny and warm. We stood on top of the fifth-highest peak on the planet yesterday, at about 6:00 AM. It was a great summit day – we climbed through the night under a mostly full moon.”
“We arrived on the summit ridge just before sunrise, which meant we watched as the morning sun illuminated the Kangshung Face of Everest (8848m/29,032ft) and Lhotse (8516m/27,940ft). We could see climbers' headlamps on Everest’s southeast ridge, just below the summit. It was a great climb, and I think the best way to wrap up what has been a tough time on Makalu for the whole team after our teammate and friend, Alex Pancoe, passed away so suddenly at Camp 2 during our acclimatization rotation.”
“The event left us all reeling, but we talked it over, and it was clear that Alex brought so much stoke to the mountains. He loved being here so much, and we were sure he would have wanted us to keep climbing. So, on the 8th, we realized we had enough time to get to the summit in good weather before jet stream winds returned to the top of the mountain, so we went for it.”
Madison Mountaineering, an elite mountain guide service, specializes in leading expeditions to climb the world’s most iconic and demanding peaks. Destinations include Mount Everest, K2, and many of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks in the Himalayas. Madison Mountaineering also leads climbs on the famous Seven Summits – the highest peak on each of the seven continents. They also engage in special projects yearly to climb first ascents on unclimbed mountains.
As a part of our guided climbs, Madison Mountaineering provides the education and training for climbers who aspire to become self-sufficient, aware, and respectful of the local mountain culture, stewards of the environment, and for whom safety is the number one priority in all climbing endeavors. – Madison Mountaineering