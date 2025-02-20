Major Project Causes Killington To Forfeit 2025 World Cup Ski Races
Audi FIS World Cup Ski Racing Changes Venue
The Audi FIS Ski World Cup has long staged a World Cup event in Killington, Vermont. However, the event will initiate a location change for the 2025 competition planned for Thanksgiving weekend. Copper Mountain, located in Colorado, will now host this year's World Cup events, supplanting Killington Resort for both the men's and women's racing events.
As announced in the resort's press release on Feb. 18, the change in location stems from a construction project which will not wrap up until Dec. 2025 at the earliest - a clear show-stopper for Killington. The project centers around the replacement of the Superstar Express Quad.
Excitement Builds for Copper Mountain
Several Stifel U.S. Ski Team athletes weighed-in on the situation, including Paula Moltzan and Mikaela Shiffrin. "I'm really excited to to race on Copper next year. While we will miss Killington this upcoming season, I know Copper will make a great race and it will be fun to have men and women back-to-back," said Moltzan in the U.S. Ski and Snowboard press release.
"Although I'll miss racing at Killington this Thanksgiving, I am so excited that World Cup ski racing is coming to Copper Mountain for men and women! Copper is THE Athlete's Mountain" Shiffrin stated. "Athletes from all around the globe come to Copper early in the season especially, and in springtime to get the best training in the world and best preparation for World Cup racing. It's so exciting to see Copper as a true World Cup race venue, and I'm particularly excited because it's so close to home, I can sleep in my own bed and my community can come and experience it."
It's quite clear that while many competitors have enjoyed racing at Killington, they are looking forward to the change in scenery for such a crucial event. The resort states that the replacement project is estimated to cost $12 million. Although this will be a massive undertaking, the President and CEO of Killington Resort, Mike Solimano, believes that the completed project will "elevate the guest experience for decades to come."
World Cup Returns to Killington, Vermont in 2026
Events at Copper Mountain will include the women's Slalom and Giant Slalom , coupled with the men's Super-G and GS. The change of scenery on U.S. slopes will last just one season, as the World Cup will return to Killington for the 2026 FIS World Cup season. Below, Sara Hector enjoys great success in 2024 in Killington.