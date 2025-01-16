Make the Most Out of Your Retired Climbing Ropes With These Four Ideas
As much as we would like our climbing ropes to last forever, they do have an 'expiration date.'
According to experts at REI, the general guidelines for rope retirement include:
- After a fall with extreme loads or other damage: immediately
- Frequent use (weekly): 1 year or sooner
- Regular use (few times per month): 1-3 years
- Occasional use (once per month): 4-5 years
- Rare use (1-2 times per year): 7 years
- Never used: 10 years
Yes, even if you never use a brand new climbing rope, it still 'expires' after 10 years.
When your rope starts to fray, display cuts, or is overly soft or hard, it's time for retirement. If you've been regularly climbing for years, you may end up with a pile of retired ropes. Here are some ideas to put them to use.
1. Dog Leash
Outside Magazine shared some steps on their website explaining how to make a reliable braided dog leash out of rope. A major benefit of using climbing rope is that it's incredibly durable, making it difficult for your pup to bite through. Additionally, the ropes hold up to water and dirt quite well. If your dog is a hiker, this is a massive bonus.
However, if simplicity is your style, you can simply tie a figure 8 knot into one end and attach a locking carabiner to the loop, where it will then clip onto your dogs harness or collar. For the handle, tie a figure 8 into the other end of your line, with a loop large enough for your hand. It's quick, simple, and effective.
2. Rope Rug
If you have some time on your hands, try making your own rope rug. Eledrid's website recommends using a 40m rope for this design. You will need a hammer, a wooden board and 18 nails to secure the rug while you weave, and a rope cutter. The website provides a creative and user-friendly pattern sketch for your rug, along with step-by-step directions.
For best results, give your rope a thorough wash and dry before your start working with it.
3. Rope Basket
If this piques your interest, you will need your rope, a hot glue gun, and rope cutter. The Newlywed Pilgrimage provides in-depth instructions on how to create this decorative basket, and recommends using a 7mm rope, although thicker ropes can still be used with some adjusting. The thicker the rope, the fewer spirals the basket will have.
If desired, a rope basket is a great way to store carabiners together, headlamps, or other miscellaneous outdoor items.
4. Sell or Donate
If crafting isn't something you enjoy, many climbing gyms and outdoor schools accept retired ropes which will then be used for knot-tying practice. Another option is to sell your rope by explicitly stating that the rope can no longer be used for climbing purpose, but is still capable of be used for paddle sports, crafts, or camping.