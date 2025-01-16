Adventure On SI

Make the Most Out of Your Retired Climbing Ropes With These Four Ideas

When you have to make the sad decision to retire your beloved climbing rope, set aside some time to make a meaningful craft out of it.

Maria Aldrich

Blue climbing rope
Blue climbing rope / Unsplash

As much as we would like our climbing ropes to last forever, they do have an 'expiration date.'

According to experts at REI, the general guidelines for rope retirement include:

  • After a fall with extreme loads or other damage: immediately
  • Frequent use (weekly): 1 year or sooner
  • Regular use (few times per month): 1-3 years
  • Occasional use (once per month): 4-5 years
  • Rare use (1-2 times per year): 7 years
  • Never used: 10 years

Yes, even if you never use a brand new climbing rope, it still 'expires' after 10 years.

When your rope starts to fray, display cuts, or is overly soft or hard, it's time for retirement. If you've been regularly climbing for years, you may end up with a pile of retired ropes. Here are some ideas to put them to use.

1. Dog Leash

Outside Magazine shared some steps on their website explaining how to make a reliable braided dog leash out of rope. A major benefit of using climbing rope is that it's incredibly durable, making it difficult for your pup to bite through. Additionally, the ropes hold up to water and dirt quite well. If your dog is a hiker, this is a massive bonus.

However, if simplicity is your style, you can simply tie a figure 8 knot into one end and attach a locking carabiner to the loop, where it will then clip onto your dogs harness or collar. For the handle, tie a figure 8 into the other end of your line, with a loop large enough for your hand. It's quick, simple, and effective.

2. Rope Rug

If you have some time on your hands, try making your own rope rug. Eledrid's website recommends using a 40m rope for this design. You will need a hammer, a wooden board and 18 nails to secure the rug while you weave, and a rope cutter. The website provides a creative and user-friendly pattern sketch for your rug, along with step-by-step directions.

For best results, give your rope a thorough wash and dry before your start working with it.

3. Rope Basket

If this piques your interest, you will need your rope, a hot glue gun, and rope cutter. The Newlywed Pilgrimage provides in-depth instructions on how to create this decorative basket, and recommends using a 7mm rope, although thicker ropes can still be used with some adjusting. The thicker the rope, the fewer spirals the basket will have.

If desired, a rope basket is a great way to store carabiners together, headlamps, or other miscellaneous outdoor items.

4. Sell or Donate

If crafting isn't something you enjoy, many climbing gyms and outdoor schools accept retired ropes which will then be used for knot-tying practice. Another option is to sell your rope by explicitly stating that the rope can no longer be used for climbing purpose, but is still capable of be used for paddle sports, crafts, or camping.

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Latest News