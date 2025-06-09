Marc Marquez Dominates Aragon in 2025 Sprint Race - All-Spanish Podium
Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) took the pole in the practice rounds at Aragon, smashing the lap record in qualifying. That doesn't mean that Marquez was guaranteed to win the MotoGP Sprint. Beaten off the start by his brother Alex and Pedro Acosta, Marquez fought hard and won his seventh Sprint victory, beating out his brother Alex (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) and his teammate Fermin Aldeguer.
Marquez and Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) got physical off the start, brushing up against each other as the race began, after Acosta, Alex Marquez, and Franco Morbidelli had better starts. Marquez recovered from the interchange and passed Acosta, taking P3.
Alex Marquez led with a flawless holeshot and broke from the group with Morbidelli on his heels. Behind the lead pack, another battle ensued, as rivals Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) and Acosta jousted over P4.
Marc Marquez Crushes 2025 MotoGP Sprint Race
Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) and Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) fought for position when Mir ran off the track. Miller was given a Long Lap Penalty, which is only the most recent attribute to add to this heated faceoff.
Marc Marquez passed Franco Morbidelli for P2, eyeing his brother, Alex, in the lead. Acosta moved up to challenge Morbidelli, and all of this happened by Lap 4! Acosta pressed Morbidelli but ran deep in Turn 1, which allowed Aldeguer the window he needed to push the position. The two battled it out throughout the full Lap, changing places.
In Turn 16, Acosta swung wide again, allowing Aldeguer the chance to lock in his position at P4 and start to put pressure on the podium positions. Marc Marquez surged forward towards Alex, challenging the lead. By the start of Lap 6, Marc passed Alex, and although the younger Alex tried, he couldn't keep up.
By Turn 7, Marc was firmly in the lead, and all Alex could do was try to stay with him and keep a gap between himself and P3. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) still struggles to find his confidence, as he dropped places from the start, and by Turn 7 was sitting in 13th place.
Fabio Quatararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) passed Maverick Viñales at Turn 1, but his aggressive overtake forced him to sit up, allowing Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) to grab the draft channel and shoot past Fabio.
The last three Laps were tense, as Aldeguer wasn't content with P4. He pulled a bold move on Morbidelli in Turn 4, taking P3. Morbidelli then had to fight to hold on to P4, as Acosta instantly began to push for the spot. Meanwhile, Marc Marquez cruised to the easy Sprint win, followed by Alex Marquez in P2, and Aldeguer in P3. Aldeguer pushed Marquez for P2 in the final seconds of the race.
Marc Marquez takes a commanding 27-point lead over the rest of the grid in the championship standings as we near the halfway point in the season. This lead guarantees him to have the point lead heading to Mugello. Aldeguer continues to amaze the grid in his rookie season, grabbing multiple podiums in both Sprints and Grand Prix.
Sunday's Grand Prix is expected to be epic, as multiple riders are posting personal best lap times at Aragon. Brad Binder also got his first Sprint point since Thailand. Pecco Bagnaia had another disappointing day, finishing in 12th place.