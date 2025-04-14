Marc Marquez Dominates MotoGP - Captures Fourth Consecutive Sprint Win at Qatar
Marc Márquez returned to a familiar position at the Qatar Airways Grand Prix Sprint Race. Today’s win marks the fourth consecutive Sprint victory for Márquez and Ducati Lenovo in 2025. The floodlights at Lusail International Circuit couldn’t shine brighter for Márquez, who suffered a crash at America’s GP a few weeks ago, removing him from the points and the podium.
Márquez took his shot off the pole and took a commanding lead to the finish line, finishing an astonishing 1.577 seconds ahead of his brother and current Championship points leader Alex Márquez. Marc remains perfect in Sprint races this season. The win reclaims his position at the top of the Championship leaderboard with 98 points, edging his brother by 2 points heading into Sunday.
Marc’s brother, Alex Márquez, finished second in today’s Sprint, securing his fourth consecutive second-place Sprint finish this season. This epic sibling rivalry provides a hearty narrative for the 2025 MotoGP season.
Marc Márquez Secures Fourth Consecutive Sprint Win at Qatar Airways Grand Prix
Franco Morbidelli (VR46 Racing) claimed his first Sprint podium of the season, finishing in third place. The Italian held off a determined push from MotoGP rookie Fermín Aldeguer. Aldeguer shows much promise after quickly adapting to MotoGP, finishing the Sprint in fourth.
Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo took the fifth spot after an aggressive start and a solid race. The Sprint was the first race of the season for Factory Aprilia’s Jorge Martín, after dealing with numerous injuries early in the season, keeping him from the track.
Martín struggled to find a rhythm and finished the Sprint outside the points in 16th. America’s GP winner Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia finished 8th in the race. Although he sits third in overall Championship points, after today, Pecco sits 21 points behind teammate Marc Márquez.
After years of injuries and team changes, Márquez’s 2025 season has been spectacular. It appears that Ducati Lenovo has something special with Márquez and Bagnaia. Now that the Sprint race is over, the paddock looks to Sunday’s Grand Prix, and Qatar looks to be one of the season's best races.