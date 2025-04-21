Adventure On SI

Marcel Hug Victorious at Boston Marathon in the Wheelchair Division

Marcel Hug earned yet another victory at the 2025 Boston Marathon which marked the 50th anniversary of the wheelchair division.

Apr 21, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Marcel Hug (SUI) celebrates winning the Men’s Wheelchair group during the 2025 Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Paralympic athlete Marcel Hug from Switzerland continues to add to his extensive list of accolades following a strong performance at the 2025 Boston Marathon. Taking the lead across the finish line, 39-year-old Hug clocked an impressive time of 1:21:34. Such a win marked his eighth title earned at the Boston Marathon, as reported by Kyle Hightower of the Associated Press.

His previous titles came in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2023, and 2024. Last year, he set the course record for 1:15:35—this record still stands, while the women's record sits at 1:28:17 for the women's wheelchair division.

On Monday, 26-year-old American athlete Daniel Romanchuk took second place at 1:25:58—the two men had quite a bit of time between them, leaving Hug to cross the line alone. However, he was surrounded by exhilaration and support from spectators who cheered him on.

Not only was this the 129th annual Boston Marathon, but it was also the 50th anniversary of the wheelchair division. While this was a massive win for Hug, it was truly a monumental day for everyone who has competed in the wheelchair race over the years; 50 years of endless success, stories, and celebration.

"It means a lot to win this year, 50 years of wheelchairs in Boston," said Hug after the race, per ESPN. "For me, it will take some time to realize what it means, eight times wins. It's such an incredible number."

American Susannah Scaroni, who secured her second Boston Marathon title on Monday—her first came in 2023—shared the victory with Hug. Clocking a time of 1:35:20, Scaroni claimed first ahead of Catherine Debrunner, who finished in 1:37:26.

The 2025 Boston Marathon Wheelchair Division delivered this year as we saw veteran athletes make history and celebrate their successes as a community.

