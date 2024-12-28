Mark Zuckerberg Dominated Celebrity Running Scene Over the Past Year
At some point in everyone’s life, they have done some running. Whether it was high school during gym class or fun runs as adults, it is one of the most popular physical activities in the world.
It is something that even some celebrities have gotten noticed for throughout 2024, as some have put together some eye-popping performances during races.
The biggest draws, such as the New York City Marathon and Boston Marathon, garner a ton of attention. But there are plenty of shorter events, such as 5K’s, that have seen celebrities putting together some impressive feats.
Arguably the most impressive came from Met CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. Under the alias of Martin Salzburg, he participated in the Stanford Medicine My Heart Counts 5K and Kids Fun Run in April.
He recorded a time of 20:58, as shared by Theo Kahler of Runners World, which was good for a 38th-place finish overall. Among his age group, men aged 35-39, Zuckerberg, err Salzburg, finished in eighth place with a pace of 6:45 per mile.
It was actually a little slower than the time he recorded last year, as he was on a 6:18 pace with a total time of 19:34. What makes this year’s feat all the more impressive is that he accomplished it only five months removed from ACL surgery.
Another celebrity who has been getting into running is blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. On New Year’s Eve 2023, he competed in the half marathon. In June, he launched his own series of 5K races, Run Travis Run.
The series held two competitions this year, one in Los Angeles and one in Queens, New York. Barker ran in both recording times of 22:12 and 20:27.
Jelly Roll, the rap/country music sensation, ran in his first 5K in May. The 2 Bears 5K, hosted by comedians Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer, did not have an official clock for timekeeping. But the just completing the race overwhelmed Jelly Roll with emotion.
When he began his training, he couldn’t even run one mile, let alone an entire 5K.
Former NHL star defenseman Zdeno Chara has also ventured into the world of long-distance running since his retirement from hockey. He certainly stands out among the other competitors, as he is measured at 6”9”.
Competing in marathons and Ironman races, he wanted to see how his speed translated to a shorter race, so he competed in the Camp Harbor View 5K on Nov. 23. He finished with an impressive 22:33 time.