Marquez Fights Off Quartararo to Capture Sixth Consecutive SPRINT Win
The 2025 Michelin Grand Prix of France SPRINT kicked off fast with tight action and top speeds. Coming into the day, fans were eager for the showdown between Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team). And they were not disappointed when the checkered flag dropped on Saturday.
#93 Marquez won the day, remaining undefeated, winning all six SPRINT races this season, for the first time in MotoGP. BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP had a double podium finish today, as Alex Marquez grabbed the P2 spot and rookie sensation Fermin Aldeguer took P3.
Marquez again took the lead after gaining the holeshot, but hometown hero Quartararo assumed the lead in turn 2. Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) ran off the track into the gravel off the start, knocking him from point contention in the SPRINT, even though he returned to the track.
Francesco 'Pecco' Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) crashed out of the race in turn three on Lap 2, moving up from P6 to P4 before washing out. At the end of lap 4, Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) crashed at turn 9, sending him to the pits.
Marc Marquez challenged the lead in Turn 3 on Lap 6 but failed to hold P1. Marquez tried again in Turn 8 and overtook Quartararo to take the top position. In Lap 8, Quartararo gave up P2 to Alex Marquez, with Aldeguer pushing for P3. The two fought until Turn 7 when Aldeguer pushed Quartararo back to fourth. In the last lap, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Maverick Viñales (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) battled until Turn 13, when Acosta laid his bike down, knocking him out of a top 5 finish.
Marc Marquez coasted to the victory, becoming the first rider in MotoGP history to win six consecutive SPRINTS, taking the overall points lead back from his brother Alex. Alex Marquez grabbed the P2 spot, with Aldeguer grabbing his first podium of 2025 in P3. Aldeguer was the fastest rider on the track in the last few laps of the race. Quartararo finished in P4, with Viñales rounding out the top 5.