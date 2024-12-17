Marriott Expanding Their Hospitality to the Great Outdoors
The idea of traveling usually includes staying in a nice and comfortable hotel or rental house and taking it easy in a remote location. Getting some R and R is the main priority of any vacation, and what better way to take a break from reality than to spend the weekend in a cozy cabin in the middle of the woods?
Marriott International Inc. is known worldwide for making their members and guests feel like they are staying in a home away from home. Recently, the company has opened its arms to embrace the great outdoors by acquiring Postcard Cabins, a small company that has established over 1,200+ 136-square-foot cabins in remote locations across the U.S. to allow its guests enjoy the peace and tranquility of the outdoors.
The hotel company plans to take the already growing portfolio of the company to develop a hospitility brand that focuses on nature-based travel and outdoor recreation. The acquisition will be a major stepping stone for Postcard Cabins, as more and more adventurers learn that they can hone their love for nature during the day and cozy up with a blanket and a pillow by night.
"In joining Marriott, we're excited to bring the Postcard Cabins experience to a global audience seeking exactly what we offer—a place to slow down, disconnect from the everyday and invest in the relationships that matter most. What started a decade ago with a small group of believers in the power of spending free time in nature, has grown into a national movement, which we expect will only gather steam with Marriott's expansive reach," said Jon Staff, Founder and CEO of Postcard Cabins.
Jon Staff started Postcard Cabins in 2015 -- the company debuted with the name Getaway -- with his buddy Pete Davis. The college friends felt their lives were getting monotonous with the same old tired routines, and discovered the refreshment and revitalization that nature brings to mental and physical health. As Staff mentioned, there is power in letting every-day problems blow away in the wind of nature, so to speak.
2.4 million guests later, Postcard Cabins and Marriott have partnered to make an essential move to address the need for outdoor accommodations.
"Marriott has long been committed to offering incredible travel experiences for every trip purpose," said Leeny Oberg, CFO and Executive Vice President of Development of Marriott International. "As guests are increasingly interested in nature-immersive travel, we are excited to build on the incredible breadth of our portfolio and welcome Postcard Cabins to Marriott Bonvoy as we deliver more accommodations and experiences in awe-inspiring destinations."
With over 219 million members worldwide, Marriott Bonvoy is recognizing the demand for travel and is delivering in an innovative way. Integration of Postcard's portfolio into its booking system and loyalty program will begin sometime next year.