Massive Earthquake Rocks Tibet, Nepal and Everest Killing Over 120 People
7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Near Mount Everest
A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook a remote region of Tibet and parts of Nepal at 9:05 a.m. local time Tuesday (1/7/25) killing more than 120 people. At least 200 more people were injured. The massive quake rattled Tibet and reached across the Himalayas through Nepal, Bhutan and northern India. Its epicenter located in Tingri County on the Tibetan plateau, at a depth of 6.2-miles, bordered on Nepal approximately 50-miles north of Mount Everest – the highest mountain in the world. (United States Geological Survey “USGS”)
CNN reported in an Article written by Nectar Gan, Hassan Tayir, Fred He, Joyce Jiang, and Esha Mitra that tremors were felt as far as Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital. “It was very strong. People came running out of their houses. You could see the wires from poles shaken loose,” said Bishal Nath Upreti from the Nepal Centre for Disaster Management, a non-government organization in Kathmandu.
The remote effected region, comprised of approximately 27 villages and around 7,000 people, sits far from a city center. Consequently, rescue teams, medical personnel and experts will receive transport to these areas by commercial planes from Tibet Airlines and Air China - China Central Television “CCTV” reported.
CNN gained access to Chinese social media videos showing the extent of the damage suffered in the region, including damaged roofs, destroyed buildings, damaged vehicles and debris in the streets of Lhatse county - approximately 53-miles from the epicenter.
The Dalai Lama, currently in self-imposed exile in India, expressed sadness when he learned of the tragedy. “I offer my prayers for those who have lost their lives and extend my wishes for a swift recovery to all who have been injured,” he said.
Everest Climber Jost Kobusch Survives Quake
Just 50-miles from the quake’s epicenter, Josh Kobusch of Germany found himself high on Mount Everest attempting a winter ascent on the difficult Lho La Route – the West Ridge – Hornbein Couloir. Just over a week ago, Kobusch broke the record for a winter ascent on Everest by climbing to 7,537m (24,728 feet), surpassing the prior record of 7,500m (24,606 feet). After resting in Lobuche, Kobusch had headed back to Everest Base Camp to restart his winter journey by moving to Camp 1.
While in his tent at Camp 1 the 7.1-magnitude quake hit, and shook the solo climber. Angela Benavides reported in an Article for ExplorersWeb that, while Kobusch has descended safely to Lobuche, the event rattled the veteran mountaineer.
“I woke up in confusion, because everything around me was kind of exploding. Seracs were coming down and avalanches roared. At the time, I was unsure if that was an earthquake or whether some major serac had just collapsed. I was hit by the shockwaves, and particles from nearby avalanches pierced the tent. Then everything calmed down and I told myself, ‘Ok, whatever this was, it is better to chill and wait for things to settle down, either more avalanches or aftershocks,’ so I waited for a couple of hours and then decided it was probably a good idea to return to Base Camp.”
Kobusch confirmed he emerged fairly unscathed from the ordeal. “It was very lucky that the quake caught me in the tent, which was pitched on a comfortable, safe terrace. Just imagine if I had been on some difficult or serac-exposed area when the earth started shaking!” Aftershocks, tremors and potential avalanches will continue to disrupt the Khumbu region, making continued climbing for Kobusch difficult. We will keep you posted on his next move. In the meantime, our prayers go out to the people who have lost their lives, and to those disrupted and displaced by this horrific and sad tragedy. (Related Article)