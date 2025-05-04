McNeice, Yoshida Claim Gold in Lead Finals of IFSC World Cup Bali
At the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup Wujiang, the world saw a peculiar outcome—three gold medalists came out on top in the lead finals. Japan's Anraku Sorato took first for the men, and Erin McNeice and Seo Chaehyun shared gold. While this occurrence is indeed rare, it is not unprecedented.
This wasn't the case this time around in Bali, however. Only two athletes earned gold medals, with stunning performances. Following powerful performances, Erin McNeice took sole first place for the women after reaching the top, and Yoshida Satone of Japan secured the victory for the men (score of 42). According to the IFSC, this marked Yoshida's first World Cup gold medal—a celebratory win for the 20-year-old climber.
"I was very confident after getting first place in the semi-final and I went into the final very positive," said Yoshida, per the IFSC. "But it is so humid, even when I chalked up a lot, it was so sweaty, and I sometimes struggled, but I was still confident. I can't quite believe I got the gold medal yet, I'm too excited."
McNeice, Yoshida Claim Shine at the IFSC World Cup Bali Finals
Max Bertone of France, with a score of 41, secured the silver medal, and Alberto Ginés López earned the bronze medal with a score of 39+. McNeice did not have to share gold time at this event; she was the single gold medalist. Seo Chaehyun took the silver medal for the women, and the bronze medal was awarded to Ai Mori. McNeice has been on fire in recent competitions and hopes to keep up the momentum with similar performances as the season progresses.
The next IFSC World Cup will feature lead climbing in Austria's Innsbruck from June 25-29, coupled with the boulder discipline. To stream previous World Cup events, visit the official IFSC YouTube channel.