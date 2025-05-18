Medical Emergency Leads to Fatality During Brooklyn Half Marathon
The long-standing Brooklyn Half Marathon took place on Saturday with approximately 28,000 athletes registered to compete in the race. Gathering at the Brooklyn Museum, the race kicked off and guided runners through famed locations as they approached the finish line located on the Coney Island boardwalk.
The half marathon was expected to be a celebratory day for all involved with thousands of runners accomplishing a lifelong goal. However, things took a tragic turn after a runner's death was announced.
While competing in the historic half marathon, a 31-year-old man reportedly experienced cardiac arrest during the race in the morning, per Tina Moore and Marie Pohl of the New York Post. The individual was immediately assisted by EMS and was transported to the nearby medical facility, Maimonides Medical Center.
Runner Loses Life at 2025 Brooklyn Half Marathon
"It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of one of today's race participants," a New York Road Runners official said in a statement by NBC New York. "On behalf of the whole running community, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones."
The man was identified as Charles Rogers who was roughly eight miles into the race when the incident occurred. According to reports, CPR was administered on-site, but all efforts were deemed unsuccessful. Further details have not yet been released to the public out of respect for his family and loved ones.
"Charles put everything he had into everything he did," his wife told the New York Post. "While he leaves behind a wife and a family that already miss him terribly, he loved being competitive and left us being 100% himself."
This is not the first time a tragedy has occurred during the event. Just three years ago, young Manhattan man David Reichman was competing in the Brooklyn Half Marathon when he experienced a similar situation — cardiac arrest, which resulted in his passing.