Meet the Gentle Giant: Mastering some of North America's Hardest Climbing Routes in the 1960’s
Meet, Don Vockeroth, Rossland, British Columbia based, gentle giant of kindness, was known early on for his climbing skills, moving to the Canadian Rockies, at the age of 18, he and his climbing buddies, were tackling big peaks and rock faces, under-equipped, under-protected, many times crossing crevice riddled glaciers and early ice routes, having to share one ice axe between them.
While he lacked gear, he did not let this hold him back, full of passion, farm work fitness, and focus, a type of focus that was fueled with ‘can do’ sauce, not seeing the challenge, but seeing a possible route, when others could not, and overcoming those barriers to move forward.
In no time, this 18 year old farm boy, was a leading climber of his generation, pioneering Missionary's Crack (1964), Forbidden Comer (1964), The Bowl (1965), Pangolin (1965), Corkscrew(1967), Mum's Tears(1968) and Kahl Wall (1971), all in the Yamnuska climbing zone.
Some of the hardest routes in North America at the time: Big mix climbs, with crazy exposure were his favourites, excelling as an alpinist, one of his finest achievements was the first ascent of the Northeast Buttress of Howse Peak (1967). He also made first ascents of the North Face of Mount Biddle (1968) and the North Face of the South Tower of Mount Goodsir (1970).
He was so focused he did not see the challenges: When Lightning strikes not once but three times. On an early summer climb in the Canadian Rockies, Don was delayed on descent, as he was assisting an injured climber, as an early evening thunderstorm straddled the peak. Pinned to a ledge, a thunderous roar above, the lightning strikes the rocky crag, not once, but three times, each time, ripping through his piton, and tearing into his body with immense pain. Picking himself up, he knew that he had to get the injured climber to safety.
It is all about the special time with mountain friends: Don enjoyed skiing so much that he became a ski instructor early on, enjoying the slopes of Lake Louise, and later in life, making tracks on the slopes of the famed Red Mountain, Rossland, British Columbia. In addition, he shared laughs and the love for powder with his dear friend, Mike Wiegele, on the many powder days these two had together.
Take time to listen to people and nature: Like the signals in nature, warming air, winds, all provide inputs for decision making in the mountains, regular life has signals too, just take more time to listen, learn and do the best you can.
Doing good matters in life: Who says being good can’t save your life. Kindness, smile and a positive attitude, are the key ingredients to anchor one's life. This incredibly skilled climber and powder skier, who has been struck by lightning three times, was surely protected by this armour of goodness.