Megastar Lady Gaga Sued for Millions by Surf Brand over Logo Infringement
On March 7, music icon Lady Gaga dropped her new album "Mayhem" with high hopes of success. Although the album has been turning heads around the world, one of the reasons for its popularity isn't ideal. The star is now involved in a $100 million lawsuit after being accused of trademark infringement.
Matt Biolos, founder and co-owner of California's Lost Surfboards brand, claims that Gaga used their logo for her "Mayhem" merchandise and album. According to SurferToday, the origins of the logo date back to Biolos' high school days when he acquired the nickname "Mayhem" — a bit of foreshadowing to the adventure sports legend that he would soon become. In the 1980s, the logo design was born after Biolos himself drew the image.
The Lost Surfboards brand has been catering to elite surfers for several years, including American Olympian Caroline Marks and professional surfers Erin Brooks and Gabriela Bryan, all whom have stunned in World Surf League (WSL) events.
"Lady Gaga's MAYHEM soared to No. 1 and shattered records, a testament to her unmatched talent and global impact," her attorney Orin Snyder said in a statement to Fox Business. "It's disappointing — but hardly surprising — that someone is now attempting to capitalize on her success with a baseless lawsuit over the nae MAYHEM. This is nothing more than an opportunistic and meritless abuse of the legal system."
However, Gaga and Biolos both remain firm in where they stand on the matter. As further reported by Fox Business, "Lady Gaga has unilaterally, and without Lost's permission or knowledge, attempted to misappropriate the 'Mayhem' name, trademark, and stylized mark by releasing an album entitled ' mayhem,' launching a tour with that same name, and selling clothing and accessories with that name."
With Gaga and Biolos refusing to step back, the outcome of the $100 million lawsuit is uncertain at this time.