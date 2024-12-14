Meteorologists Try 'Subarctic Surfing' On Mount Washington's 'Ice Wave'
Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast, stands in New Hampshire at 6,288' tall. This mountain has an incredible historical background and continues to draw in visitors from all over due to its challenging terrain, extreme weather, and stunning views.
Mount Washington is widely known for its harsh winds that surround the mountain. In fact, for over 60 years, the mountain held the world record for the highest wind speed on Earth, reaching an astonishing 231 miles per hour in April 1934. It wasn't until 1996 that this record was broken in Australia during a storm.
These intense winds are the cause of the unique 'ice wave' that recently formed on Mount Washington's summit. According to Fox Weather, the combination of freezing temperatures and high winds resulted in what is known as rime ice.
"Rime ice forms when liquid water droplets from fog collect onto objects during below-freezing temperatures," Fox Weather wrote on their website. The National Weather Service explained that with rime, as opposed to frost, both the object and surrounding air need to be below freezing, with liquid drops present. For frost to form, only the object needs to be frozen.
Meteorologists Charlie Peachey, Alex Branton, and Alexis George are seen on the Mount Washington Observatory Instagram page 'surfing' the ice waves. According to their social media post, the 'ice wave' hasn't formed in two years, making this occurrence quite special considering its substantial size.
The Mount Washington Observatory reminds hikers of the extreme conditions that occur in the White Mountains. Prepare for your winter hikes by bringing the necessary equipment and clothingon each adventure.
"Weather is subject to rapid changes and extreme cold, so never dress like the observers in these photos when on the summit in the winter," they stated.
For Mount Washington weather updates, educational programs, and mountain webcams, visit the Mount Washington Observatory website.