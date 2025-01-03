Miami Beach Event Honoring Local Running Legend is Smashing Success
To finish off the 2024 year, Miami Beach hosted a successful event honoring their local legend, Robert 'Raven' Kraft.
Raven is known as the "Man Who Never Missed a Run," and over the course of 50 years, he has logged an impressive amount of miles on Miami Beach. The community honored Kraft in many ways at this party, some coming as a shock to Kraft.
The city proclaimed that Third Street and Ocean Drive would be renamed to “Robert ‘Raven’ Kraft Way" and Miami Beach commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez unveiled the commemorative plaque that will honor Kraft on his trail.
Kraft's fans showed up in droves to the event, surprising him with a banner flyover to show just how far his influence has reached.
To add to the sweetness of the event, the GoFundMe that was organized by Kraft's community to help him keep his house raised over $21,200. These funds will help Kraft stay in the area, keeping his legacy on the Miami Beach trail alive and running.
Kraft's community showed up for their hometown hero, and Kraft honored each of them in his own way. Every runner that participates in a "Raven Run" gets a personalized nickname from Kraft. He has met and named over 3,500 runners.
Raven runners exclusively go by their nicknames in front of the other runners, and many of them left heartwarming comments about the New Year's Eve celebration.
"Congratulations Raven and thanks for all the motivation and all people you brought together over the years."
"Wishing you the BEST 50th anniversary run, Raven!! You are amazing…such an inspiration and legend to so many!"
The impact that Kraft has had on the community is unrivaled, and the event reached more people than Kraft could've imagined.
The State of Florida officially named Jan. 1 as "Raven Day" to honor Kraft's dedication, joy, and committment to the Miami Beach area. His fans and sponsors gathered together for the chance to connect with Kraft and congratulate him on his feat of a lifetime.
Kraft continues to run each and every day, inspiring the members of his community to set and maintain even the biggest goals. His impact is etched in Miami Beach history, and his name is known worldwide.
Mayor of Miami Steven Meiner gave a speech at the celebration, recounting Kraft's legacy throughout the years.
As Kraft continues to run, he will continue to grow the community around him.