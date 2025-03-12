Mikaela Shiffrin adds Most World Cup Podiums to Her Historic 100 Wins
Shiffrin Earns Another Remarkable Record
Mikaela Shiffrin no longer chases legendary World Cup champion Ingemar Stenmark. Shiffrin chases no one when it comes to ski races – she owns the World Cup record book. Mikaela Shiffrin, the most decorated World Cup alpine skier in history, accomplished a monumental 100th World Cup victory in the slalom in Sestriere, Italy on February 23, 2025. The American superstar added another record to her amazing career that now includes the most World Cup wins for an alpine skier in history – men or women.
From Injury Setback to World Cup Records
Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and five-time Overall World Cup champion, accomplished the victory in Italy approximately two months after a serious crash that sidelined her until last month when she returned to World Cup competition. The crash occurred when Shiffrin led a giant slalom race in Killington, Vermont on November 30. During the second run she lost control, fell to the ice, and punctured her abdomen. Her return has been extraordinary, and record-breaking.
She overtook the prior World Cup record-holder, Ingemar Stenmark, in 2023 by surpassing his 86 wins. Now she sits alone as the only skier in history to reach 100 wins. When she broke the World Cup wins record, she remained tied with Stenmark for most podiums at 155. She now owns that record as well, having just notched podium number 156.
Katharina Truppe Captures First World Cup Win
Shiffrin hit the historical podium by placing third in the slalom in Are, Sweden on March 9, 2025. Austria’s Katharina Truppe took first place for her first World Cup win, while teammate Katharina Liensberger managed second place. In a span of just two weeks the legendary Shiffrin broke two of the most remarkable records in ski racing history.
Reported by the FIS and Powder Magazine, Truppe was thrilled with her first World Cup win. “When it was fixed that I was on the podium I thought ‘oh God, yes’. But my first victory, it’s crazy, I have goosebumps on my body. It is unbelievable.”
World Cup Finals - Sun Valley, Idaho
Shiffrin will now focus on the final race of her season – the slalom at the season-ending World Cup Finals. The World Cup Finals will be held March 22-26 in Sun Valley, Idaho. The top 25 men and top 25 women in each discipline’s standings will compete for the season-long World Cup titles. Shiffrin currently sits at sixth place in the overall slalom standings after her record-breaking performance in Are, Sweden. She remains well positioned to add to her list of titles and championships.