Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson Win Inaugural Team Combined at World Championships
As the saying goes, "birds of a feather should stick together," and the dynamic found in Mikaela Shiffrin teaming up with Breezy Johnson was unmatched on Tuesday at the World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria. This marks the second gold for Johnson, who won the downhill on Saturday.
Shiffrin and Johnson's friendship goes back 15 years, and while the pairing seemed the obvious choice, it was almost didn't happen. Shiffrin was out of the running for two months due to an injury suffered during her slalom event in Killington, Vermont. Just last week she returned to the World Cup circuit, and mentioned her intentions on skipping the team combined event to focus on her individual GS and slalom races.
Despite her hesitancy, Shiffrin made a last minute decision to withdraw from the GS due to lingering trauma from her crash. The door of opportunity for the team combined proved to be one with little regret when opened. The duo was fantastic.
"So, so grateful to be your teammate today," Shiffrin said to Johnson at the after party. "Thank you for a memory that tops the list of any medal I’ve ever won."
The honor of being the best medal ever won is a high one considering the fact that this was Shiffrin's eighth gold and 15th medal overall at Worlds. Of Shiffrin, Johnson said, "She's such a legend. It's super cool to be hitting my stride and she's obviously been on hers for a decade more."
The team combined consists of one downhill run and one slalom run with the combined scores determining the winners. Johnson rounded out her downhill run fourth-fastest at 0.51 seconds behind Lauren Macuga, but the time gap was easily closed when Shiffrin blazed through the course.
Johnson and Shiffrin's ultimate score of 2:40.89 secured first place and gold. The dynamic duo finished just 0.39 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami and Wendy Holdener. Bronze was taken by Austria's team of Stephanie Venier and Katharina Truppe.
Shiffrin and Johnson first met when they were paired as roommates. "I feel like we talked at that time about the hopes and dreams, and I think we connected specifically about feeling like we were a little bit lost in a world where young girls were not really supposed to be as ambitious as we were."
The ambition that both Johnson and Shiffrin had as young girls proved to be just the kind of gumption that was needed at the Alpine World Championships to keep both dreams and ambitions soaring.