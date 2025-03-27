Mikaela Shiffrin Caps World Cup Season with Slalom Victory
The 2025 Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals – Women’s Slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin just won the final World Cup slalom of the season in Sun Valley, Idaho. The iconic resort served as the host to the Stifel World Cup finals, which began March 22nd and concluded today with the men’s and women’s slalom. The top 25 men and top 25 women in each downhill, super-G, giant slalom, and slalom raced throughout the week on Sun Valley’s Bald Mountain, wowing an international crowd with elite skiing.
The legendary Shiffrin qualified for the slalom discipline after finishing in 6th place in the season-long standings. She suffered an injury earlier in the season, forcing her to miss precious races and points. While she could not make up enough points to capture the overall slalom crystal globe, she was prepared for the final race of the season, and won her 101st World Cup race – a historic record that continues to grow.
Sun Valley, Idaho
Sun Valley last hosted a World Cup race in 1977 with a men’s and women’s slalom. U.S. Olympic champion Phil Mahre narrowly beat Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark for the slalom win. Phil’s twin brother Steve Mahre took third place in that race. France’s Perrine Pelen won the women’s slalom. Sun Valley hosted the men’s giant slalom in 1975, which was won by Italian Gustavo Thöni, and Liechtenstein’s Hanni Wenzel won the women’s GS. This year, Sun Valley shined while hosting every World Cup discipline fo the elite men and women.
Shiffrin’s Records
Mikaela Shiffrin no longer chases legendary World Cup champion Ingemar Stenmark. Shiffrin chases no one when it comes to ski races – she owns the World Cup record book. Mikaela Shiffrin, the most decorated World Cup alpine skier in history, accomplished a monumental 100th World Cup victory in the slalom in Sestriere, Italy on February 23, 2025. The American superstar added another record to her amazing career that now includes the most World Cup wins for an alpine skier in history – men or women. After today’s World Cup slalom victory Shiffrin has 101 wins.
Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and five-time Overall World Cup champion, accomplished the victory in Italy approximately two months after a serious crash that sidelined her until last month when she returned to World Cup competition. The crash occurred when Shiffrin led a giant slalom race in Killington, Vermont on November 30. During the second run she lost control, fell to the ice, and punctured her abdomen. Her return has been extraordinary, and record-breaking.
She overtook the prior World Cup record-holder, Ingemar Stenmark, in 2023 by surpassing his 86 wins. Now she sits alone as the only skier in history to reach 100 wins. When she broke the World Cup wins record, she remained tied with Stenmark for most podiums at 155. She now owns that record as well, having just notched podium number 156. Shiffrin hit the historical podium by placing third in the slalom in Are, Sweden on March 9, 2025.