Mikaela Shiffrin Caps World Cup Season with Slalom Victory

Mikaela Shiffrin, the World Cup ski racing wins record-holder with 101 titles, won the final women's World Cup race of the year in The Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals.

John Waechter

Mar 27, 2025; Sun Valley, ID, USA; Podium finishers from left Lena Duerr of Germany, Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States and Andreja Slokar of Slovenia celebrate after the slalom alpine skiing race in the 2025 FIS Ski World Cup at Sun Valley. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images
The 2025 Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals – Women’s Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin just won the final World Cup slalom of the season in Sun Valley, Idaho. The iconic resort served as the host to the Stifel World Cup finals, which began March 22nd and concluded today with the men’s and women’s slalom. The top 25 men and top 25 women in each downhill, super-G, giant slalom, and slalom raced throughout the week on Sun Valley’s Bald Mountain, wowing an international crowd with elite skiing.

The legendary Shiffrin qualified for the slalom discipline after finishing in 6th place in the season-long standings. She suffered an injury earlier in the season, forcing her to miss precious races and points. While she could not make up enough points to capture the overall slalom crystal globe, she was prepared for the final race of the season, and won her 101st World Cup race – a historic record that continues to grow.

Mar 27, 2025; Sun Valley, ID, USA; Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States during the first run of the slalom alpine skiing race in the 2025 FIS Ski World Cup at Sun Valley. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Sun Valley, Idaho

Sun Valley last hosted a World Cup race in 1977 with a men’s and women’s slalom. U.S. Olympic champion Phil Mahre narrowly beat Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark for the slalom win. Phil’s twin brother Steve Mahre took third place in that race. France’s Perrine Pelen won the women’s slalom. Sun Valley hosted the men’s giant slalom in 1975, which was won by Italian Gustavo Thöni, and Liechtenstein’s Hanni Wenzel won the women’s GS. This year, Sun Valley shined while hosting every World Cup discipline fo the elite men and women.

Shiffrin’s Records

Mikaela Shiffrin no longer chases legendary World Cup champion Ingemar Stenmark. Shiffrin chases no one when it comes to ski races – she owns the World Cup record book. Mikaela Shiffrin, the most decorated World Cup alpine skier in history, accomplished a monumental 100th World Cup victory in the slalom in Sestriere, Italy on February 23, 2025. The American superstar added another record to her amazing career that now includes the most World Cup wins for an alpine skier in history – men or women. After today’s World Cup slalom victory Shiffrin has 101 wins.

Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and five-time Overall World Cup champion, accomplished the victory in Italy approximately two months after a serious crash that sidelined her until last month when she returned to World Cup competition. The crash occurred when Shiffrin led a giant slalom race in Killington, Vermont on November 30. During the second run she lost control, fell to the ice, and punctured her abdomen. Her return has been extraordinary, and record-breaking.

She overtook the prior World Cup record-holder, Ingemar Stenmark, in 2023 by surpassing his 86 wins. Now she sits alone as the only skier in history to reach 100 wins. When she broke the World Cup wins record, she remained tied with Stenmark for most podiums at 155. She now owns that record as well, having just notched podium number 156. Shiffrin hit the historical podium by placing third in the slalom in Are, Sweden on March 9, 2025.

JOHN WAECHTER

John Waechter reached the summit of Mt. Everest (29,029 ft.) on May 25th, 2001. With the ascent of Mt. Everest, he successfully completed climbing the highest peak on each of the world’s seven continents, becoming the 58th person to conquer the Seven Summits. John continues to climb and enjoys other outdoor pursuits including road and gravel biking, running, and hiking. He covers climbing expeditions throughout the world, as well as other extreme adventures. John is the co-author of ‘Conquering The Seven Summits of Sales, published by HarperCollins. This book explores business sales practices and peak performance, while weaving in climbing metaphors and experiences. John graduated from Whitman College and received an MBA from the University of Washington. John serves on the Board of Directors at Seattle Bank, and SHWorldwide, LLC.

