Mikaela Shiffrin Could Win Her 100th World Cup Next Weekend in Vermont
Mikaela Shiffrin, 29, recently took home her 99th World Cup win in Gurgl, Austria after her slalom victory. The astonishing skier is already an impressive record holder, but she continues giving each competition her all.
In her recent women's slalom, she finished with a time of 1 minute and 40.22 seconds. Following behind Shiffrin was Lara Colturi at 0.55 seconds and Camille Rast at 0.57.
"It was a spectacular day," said Shiffrin. "I am so excited! It was two really good runs."
Next weekend, Shiffrin will be competing in Killington, Vermont, her home turf, where she may earn her 100th World Cup. At this event, a giant slalom will take place on Saturday while a slalom will occur on Sunday. In previous years, Shiffrin has dominated the slalom in Killington, winning six out of the seven years.
"It's not impossible [earning her 100th win] but so many things have to go right. So, from the outside, it looks like it is supposed to happen this way but it's certainly not easy - I am not taking that for granted...," she stated.
While winning her 100th World Cup would certainly be a monumental moment in her career, and in the ski world, she remains focused on the task at hand.
"I guess there is a bit of pressure around it, but I try to ignore that," Shiffrin said. "If it happens, it's wonderful, if it doesn't happen it's kind of nothing to cry about in the grand scheme, but I hope to have a really good performance in front of the home crowd."
Despite enduring a brutal downhill accident in January, Shiffrin has continued to be a leading force in the alpine ski world. Since the knee injury, she has won all four slaloms she has competed in, as stated by USA Today. Her determination and love for the sport is evident.
To watch Shiffrin in her upcoming competition in Killington Vermont, visit Peacock where the exciting events will be streamed.