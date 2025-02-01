Mikaela Shiffrin Finishes Top 10 in Slalom After Recovering from Serious Injury
World Cup alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin returned to the slopes and finished number 10 on the slalom event in Courchevel, impressing the judges and resuming her mission to reach 100 World Cup wins.
Just around two months ago on November 30 at the Stifel Killington Cup in Vermont, Shiffrin crashed out. She sustained a deep gash in her abdomen causing severe muscle trauma, which pulled her out of the competition for a time and putt her landmark 100th win on hold.
However, her performance at the Courchevel resort in France on Thursday gave evidence of her progress in her recovery and put a positive spin on the outlook of the rest of Shiffrin's season.
Typically during a slalom event the competitors have the chance to run twice, and the judges combine their times to determine the winner. Shiffrin finished her first run in an impressive fifth place but fell behind in her second, making her combined time of 1:47.10. Her 10th place time was just 2.04 seconds behind the overall winner, Zrinka Ljutíc of Croatia.
Despite her injury, the world record alpine skier leaned into the competition with skillful tact, and crossed the finish line with a smile on her face and a heart in her hands.
"It felt challenging, and the top women, they're skiing amazing," Shiffrin told Eurosport after she finished her event. "I'm so happy to be back competing with them. Hopefully I get faster in the next weeks."
When she sustained her intital injury, the wound ran several inches deep, making it difficult to even sit up. The 10th place feat puts the rate of her recovery into perspective; although, the 29-year-old mentioned the she needed to improve on her balance and rhythm.
“It was a very important step in my recovery to see how I’m stacking up with the top skiers in the world and to see what I can work on to improve my skiing,” she explained. "When I watched video from the first run, (it was) a little bit of my rhythm or timing to catch the track the right way. I was just fighting it a little bit. That’s not something I could fix today. I had to race today to know that."
Shiffrin's attitude and awareness of her progress, current abilities, and future capabilities will hopefully keep her recovery right on track. She is well within reach of her 100th World Cup win, which, if acheived, will put her 14 wins of any other skier in history. With the giant slalom and the slalom at the World Championships coming upon February 4, it is more important now than ever to keep up the training and focus on recovery.
“For sure, I want to get the GS (giant slalom) and slalom (at the world championships) and everything really depends on the next 10 days until those races, how it goes with training," Shiffrin continues in the interview. “We have a really good plan to get some days on snow and I’m catching up to the fastest in the world. I have a lot of work to do, but I’m happy to be here and look forward to trying that.”